In the last week of July 2005, former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Derek Lowe's scandalous extramarital affair with former Fox Sports Net’s Dodger reporter Carolyn Hughes came to light. Surprisingly, confirmation of the affair came from their own spouses.

As a result of the revelations, Hughes was longer allowed to enter the press box and locker room at Dodger Stadium. Also, FSN West eventually suspended her.

In a shocking turn of events, Derek Lowe filed for divorce from his wife Trinka with whom he shares three children. On the other hand, Hughes's husband also initiated the process of ending their marriage by filing for divorce.

Seven months later, in March 2006, Lowe opened up in an interview talking about the turmoil in his personal life.

"Last summer, what happened in my personal life, I couldn’t overcome," Lowe said. "It was hard, it was hurtful, it was embarrassing. You look at athletes, they say it shouldn’t affect you, but you take your uniform off and you drive home and you’re a person, and when things are bad, it’s really tough.”

Afterward, Hughes decided to retire from her broadcasting profession and continue her relationship with Lowe. They tied the knot on December 13, 2008, at the Henry Ford in Dearborn, Michigan.

Derek Lowe lost weight while going through a divorce with his first wife

Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves: ATLANTA - AUGUST 01: Starting pitcher Derek Lowe #32 of the Atlanta Braves against the Los Angeles Dodgers on August 1, 2009, at Turner Field in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

In his March 2006 interview with the Los Angeles Times, former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Derek Lowe also opened up about undergoing tremendous weight loss result of the intense media scrutiny surrounding his affair with Carolyn Hughes. Derek also spoke about his loss of sleep.

“I don’t care what you do for a living, when you go through a divorce, it really affects your job,” he said.

However, he quickly got back on track following his divorce proceedings with his first wife.

Lowe played with the Dodgers until 2008.

Thereafter, he signed with Atlanta Braves and played there till 2011.

In the last three years of his MLB career, Derek played with the Cleveland Guardians (2012), New York Yankees (2012), and Texas Rangers (2013).

