In a series of tweets, former Major League slugger Jose Canseco named himself as a potential candidate for the position of Federal Reserve chair or ambassador to Cuba. The tweets were made shortly after President-elect Donald Trump considered former Mets manager Bobby Valentine for the ambassadorship to Japan in 2016.

Canseco, known for his controversial past and the tell-all book about his steroid usage, expressed his admiration for Trump's election and offered his services. He mentioned his experience as the CEO of Canseco Financial and his appearances on CNBC with Maria Bartiromo, suggesting that he could also assist with press matters.

Canseco even proposed that, if given control of the Federal Reserve, he could help make the economy prosperous, predicting a Dow of 40,000 within four years. He also advised against S&P 500 index funds because they contain REIT (real estate investment trust) assets that he believed would be negatively impacted by rising interest rates. Trump did not respond to Canseco's offer.

The tweets went as follows:

Hey, little buddy @realDonaldTrump Good pick on Bobby for Japan. I would be open to the Ambassador of Cuba job or Fed Chair. See you soon,” the slugger began.

Canseco, who wrote a tell-all book about his steroid usage and rock-star lifestyle in 2005, continued to make his case:

“Hey Don @realDonaldTrump can help u with the press too. When I was CEO of Canseco Financial was on CNBC with @mariabartiromo a lot. Nice lady.”

“Hey brother @realDonaldTrump give me control of the Fed and we will make the economy great again. Dow at 40k in 4 years #Yeswecanseco,” he added.

Lastly, Jose Canseco tweeted,

“Also amigo @realDonaldTrump keep the people away from S&P index funds — they have REIT crap in them that’s going to burst with rates rising.”

Jose Canseco: The dominant power hitter who redefined MLB history

jose canesco in Cleveland Indians v Oakland Athletics

During his 17-season career (1985-2001), Jose Canseco, a Cuban-American former Major League Baseball (MLB) outfielder and designated hitter, established himself as one of the game's premier power hitters.

He demonstrated his exceptional abilities and received numerous accolades while playing for the Oakland Athletics. Among Canseco's accomplishments were his Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player awards in 1986 and 1988, respectively. Additionally, he was chosen six times for the All-Star team.

Canseco played a significant role in the Oakland Athletics' triumph, assisting them in their 1989 World Series victory. In 2000, while playing for the New York Yankees, he won another World Series title. By becoming the first player in MLB history to hit 40 home runs and steal 40 bases in a single season in 1988, Canseco made history. This accomplishment cemented his reputation as a fantastic all-around player.

Canseco was recognized for his exceptional offensive ability throughout his career. He won the Silver Slugger award four times, three as an American League outfielder in 1988, 1990, and 1991, and once as a designated hitter in 1998. His impressive career statistics include ranking fourth all-time in Oakland A's history in home runs with 254, as well as being one of only 14 players in MLB history to achieve 400 home runs and 200 stolen bases.

Canseco maintained remarkable consistency as a power hitter despite numerous injuries in the latter part of his career. In 162 games, he hit 40 home runs, drove in 120 runs, and scored 102 runs. He showcased his talents while playing for seven different teams over the course of his 17-year career, leaving a lasting impression on the sport.

Jose Canseco's career exemplified his extraordinary power at the plate, earning him a place among the game's greats. His accomplishments and contributions to the game will be remembered forever, cementing his legacy as one of the most formidable power hitters in Major League Baseball history.

