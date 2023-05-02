In 2013 the Biogenesis doping scandal broke and with it, the names of several high-profile MLB athletes that were involved.

Biogenesis of America was a clinic that catered to athletes back in the 2000s. The clinic was known for its weight loss and hormone replacement therapy. However, the clinic was giving out performance enhancing drugs to athletes.

One of the clinic's former employees, who was not getting paid, became a whistleblower in 2013. This prompted the MLB to start an investigation into the clinic. The results of the investigation found that the clinic was selling banned substances to players.

Porter Fischer, the former marketing director of the clinic, gave an interview to ESPN in 2013. In the interview, Fischer said that many others were involved and it wasn't just athletes. He didn't give out names, however, and he did say that their involvement had gone on for years.

"In just the four years that I know, it's got to be well over a hundred, easy," he said. "It's almost scary to think about how many people have gone through [Bosch's treatments] and how long he's gotten away with this."

The punishment that the Biogenesis clinic received was that six people connected to the clinic were sued. Also, in July 2013 MLB suspended thirteen players.

Former Biogenesis employee revealed that doping in MLB has been going on for years

Porter Fischer revealed that it wasn't just baseball players who were involved in the scandal. The reach of the clinic far suppressed many people's expectations.

Fischer, who has submitted documents upon documents to the MLB for their investigation, didn't give out any specific names. However, he did add in the same interview that doping has been going on for many years.

"This isn't a 2013 thing or a 2012 thing; some of these people have been on the books since 2009," Fischer said.

The Biogenesis clinic itself was established in the corporation records in March 2012. The founder of the clinic was Anthony Bosch.

The scandal did an enormous amount of damage to the reputation of not just the players, but the baseball world as a whole.

