In August 2010, former Blue Jays star Roberto Alomar's ex-wife and Puerto Rican model Maripily Rivera alleged that she had been subjected to domestic violence on several occasions. Rivera accused Alomar of pushing her and threatening her at knife point.

Besides accusing Alomar of being physically abusive, Maripily also pointed fingers at Alomar for intentionally risking the Puerto Rican model to HIV.

The differences in Roberto and Maripily's marriage arose within a year of tying the knot. The pair married on June 1, 2009, five years after the former two-time World Series champion (1992, 1993) retired from MLB.

Rivera's legal team stated that they have evidence in the form of documented records that specify the medicines utilized by the former Blue Jays athlete to manage the illness. Her lawyer also argued how Alomar's health status caused the estranged couple to get into a physical altercation, leading Roberto to turn violent toward her.

"It wasn't simply an argument about finances or an argument about where to go to dinner," Rick Calzada, Maripily's attorney, said. "It was arguments about his illness and the lawsuits and her being named a defendant. That gives a context for why he acted the way he did. Why he pushed her. Why he acted violently."

Roberto Alomar, on the other hand, narrated a different story. He alleged that Maripily Rivera was trying to acquire one of his properties in Tampa and his luxury cars while threatening to divorce him unless he gave her half ownership.

Eventually, after a lengthy legal battle, the divorce between Robeto and Rivera was finalized with a private settlement.

Roberto Alomar was inducted into the Hall Of Fame in 2011

Roberto Alomar gives his speech at Clark Sports Center during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony on July 24, 2011 in Cooperstown, New York. In 17 major league seasons, Alomar tallied 2,724 hits, 210 home runs, 1,134 RBI, a .984 fielding percentage, and a .300 batting average. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Former Toronto Blue Jays star Roberto Alomar, who spent 16 years of his career in MLB, was enshrined in the Hall of Fame in 2011 with a 90.0% (second ballot) vote.

"I always played for my island," Alomar said during his HOF induction speech. "It is a true blessing to be able to share this moment with all of you. I have you in my heart. I am standing here today because of the fan support.

"To my family, to my fans, to all the Puerto Rican people ... and the game of baseball, you are and will always be my life and my love."

On Dec. 12, 2012, the former MLB 12-time All-Star gave marriage a second chance and got hitched to Kim Perks. The pair share a daughter.

