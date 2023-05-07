In a December 1999, Sports Illustrated interview with sports writer Jeff Pearlman, former Atlanta Braves relief pitcher John Rocker sparked outrage with his downright racist remarks about Asian women.

To execute the interview, Jeff flew down to Atlanta to meet John over a lunch date. The duo met outside the shopping mall. As John arrived in a blue Chevy Tahoe, the former MLB star asked the interviewer to hop inside the vehicle. As the car sped up, their car got stuck behind a slow-moving, erratically controlled beige Toyota. And, Rocker was annoyed.

"Look at this idiot!" John growled taking a dig at Asian women.. "I guarantee you she's a Japanese woman. How bad are Asian women at driving?"

Interestingly, as per Pearlan, the driver was of white ethnicity.

During the same interview with Sports Illustrated in 1999, John made additional statements that were considered controversial and resulted in him receiving strong negative reactions afterward. Especially, his accusations based on his encounters in New York City and whether he would consider joining the New York Yankees or the New York Mets.

"I'd retire first. It's the most hectic, nerve-wracking city. Imagine having to take the 7 Train to the ballpark looking like you're riding through Beirut next to some kid with purple hair, next to some queer with AIDS, right next to some dude who just got out of jail for the fourth time, right next to some 20-year-old mom with four kids. It's depressing... The biggest thing I don't like about New York are the foreigners. You can walk an entire block in Times Square and not hear anybody speaking English. Asians and Koreans and Vietnamese and Indians and Russians and Spanish people and everything up there. How the hell did they get in this country?," ranted Rocker.

MLB legend, Hank Aaron also reacted strongly to the remarks made by Rocker.

John Rocker was suspended during the MLB Season 2000

John Rocker: 2 Mar 2000: Relief pitcher John Rocker of the Atlanta Braves waves to the media on his first day of Spring Training at Disney''s Wide World of Sports Baseball Stadium in Lake Buenavista, Florida.

Former Atlanta Braves star, John Rocker was eventually disciplined by former MLB commissioner Bud Selig by suspending him for the first 28 games of the MLB Season 2000.

Later, the suspension without pay was reduced to 14 MLB games.

Rocker also received a penalty of $20,000 and was instructed to participate in sensitivity training due to making derogatory comments in the 1999 SI interview.

