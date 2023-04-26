In June 2013, former New York Yankees legend Don Mattingly made headlines when he became a prominent entity in an ugly bench-clearing brawl that erupted between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The nasty fight broke out after former Diamondbacks pitcher Ian Kennedy hit former Dodgers pitcher Zack Greinke on the shoulder with a 92mph fastball during the seventh inning. Kennedy was sent out, but as he was about to leave the field, the Dodgers and Diamondbacks players rushed to him, leading to a scuffle.

In addition, former Arizona club manager Kirk Gibson and former Los Angeles Dodgers batting coach Mark McGwire got into a violent brawl. Don Mattingly, the former Los Angeles Dodgers manager, slammed Arizona bench coach Alan Trammell to the ground.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It got pretty ugly. They came out of nowhere, just throwing punches, " former Diamondbacks catcher Miguel Montero said explaining the ruckus. When everybody was trying to break it up, they just kept coming and throwing punches. It was like 25 against 72, because all the DL guys were out there, too. I guess their arms were feeling pretty good because they were throwing good punches."

"Don Mattingly tackled Alan Trammell in last night’s brawl? Hope Tram got a shot in there." - Ian Casselberry

Mattingly later confessed that the Dodgers-Diamondbacks brawl escalated into pure chaos.

Former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Don Mattingly's team won the MLB game post the brawl

Division Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Mets - Game Four: NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 13: Don Mattingly #8 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on from the dugout against the New York Mets during game four of the National League Division Series at Citi Field on October 13, 2015, in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

After an ugly scuffle between players and coaches was over, former Dodgers catcher Tim Federowicz hit a home run that gave Los Angeles an edge over the Diamondbacks.

Dodgers defeated the Diamondbacks 5-3.

Poll : 0 votes