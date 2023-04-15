In 2020, former Houston Astros catcher Evan Gattis starred on The Athletic’s “755 is Real” podcast. He then unleashed a profanity-filled rant over the team's 2017 sign-stealing scandal.

The Houston Astros were found guilty of stealing signs from opposing teams during regular season and post-season games.

Evan Gattis, who was a member of the Houston Astros team at the time, said that he and his teammates "got so f-king caught up" in the sign-stealing operation that they "f-ked up."

He further mentioned that Astros players deserved all the ridicule they got from fans and other teams.

After playing with the Houston Astros in the 2017 MLB season, Evan Gattis entered free agency. Finally, on October 22, 2019, he stated that he was done looking for baseball scopes.

Evan Gattis revealed sensational details about the 2017 Houston Astros scandal

Recently, former Houston Astros designated hitter Evan Gattis made a series of strong statements on Twitter about his involvement in the sign-stealing scandal.

Gattis detailed the Astros' unfair advantage in the 2017 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers by using illegal electronic signs.

Wondering what led him to confess out of the blue? Well, it was a question from an MLB fan that led Gattis to his filterless response. Here's how the conversation went:

The trash cans Evan.



How many bangs of the trash can did u hear in the 2017 postseason? @BeardedMorg Put the 🥃 down for a min,The trash cans Evan.How many bangs of the trash can did u hear in the 2017 postseason? @BulldogBeing @BeardedMorg Put the 🥃 down for a min,The trash cans Evan. How many bangs of the trash can did u hear in the 2017 postseason?

Evan Gattis @BulldogBeing @JadamAcobs Dodgers used multiple signs w nobody on base i think @JadamAcobs Dodgers used multiple signs w nobody on base i think

Were the trash cans out in full force for the World Series as well? @BulldogBeing Yeah don’t take it the wrong way — I appreciate you being honest and sharing your thoughts as it relates to any team. There hasn’t been enough transparency since all this came out.Were the trash cans out in full force for the World Series as well? @BulldogBeing Yeah don’t take it the wrong way — I appreciate you being honest and sharing your thoughts as it relates to any team. There hasn’t been enough transparency since all this came out. Were the trash cans out in full force for the World Series as well?

Evan Gattis @BulldogBeing @JadamAcobs I think they knew and used multiple signs but it’s been a while. I remember knowing what was coming against kershaw. As a team we swung and missed a handful of times only against him. @JadamAcobs I think they knew and used multiple signs but it’s been a while. I remember knowing what was coming against kershaw. As a team we swung and missed a handful of times only against him.

Six years have passed since the Houston Astros scandal took place. However, it still remains a topic of hot discussion.

The Houston Astros were found to have illegally used technology to steal signs during the 2017 season and possibly prior seasons. The Astros were found to have used a live video feed to decode the signs of opposing teams and then relay the information to their players by banging on a trash can.

This sign-stealing scheme was first brought to light by former Astros pitcher Mike Fiers and was ultimately investigated by the MLB Commissioner's office. The investigation resulted in the firing of General Manager Jeff Luhnow and Manager AJ Hinch.

Additionally, the Astros were fined $5 million and were forced to forfeit their first and second-round picks in the 2020 draft.

