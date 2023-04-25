After struggling to make a comeback on the baseball mound with back-to-back injuries, former New York Mets star David Wright ultimately announced that 2018 would be his last season in the MLB.

David had failed to shine on the field ever since he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis in 2015. Next, he had undergone several surgeries and physical therapy treatments to help him make a return to the diamond. Unfortunately, his attempts have been unsuccessful and his health had kept him from being able to play.

"I needed the baseball stuff and I needed the games for my body to finally tell me, ‘It’s not happening,'” Wright said in a news conference. “It’s not working. From everything the doctors have told me, there’s not going to be any improvement."

He added:

“Some days the pain could be moderate and manageable. Some days it was too much to be thinking about baseball. … It’s debilitating to play baseball.”

David spent his entire MLB career with the New York Mets. The team selected him in the 2001 MLB draft after the Mets lost Mike Hampton to Colorado Rockies.

On July 21, 2004, he began his major league career playing third base against the Montreal Expos. Wright was a seven-time All-Star (2006-2010, 2012, 2013), and won two Gold Glove Awards (2007, 2008) and two Silver Slugger Awards (2007, 2008) during his big league career.

David Wright surprising a bartender wearing his jersey number went viral

Pinch hitter David Wright #5 of the New York Mets runs out a ground out during the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on September 28, 2018 (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Former New York Mets third baseman David Wright recently took the internet storm with his viral video of surprising a bartender donning his jersey at a San Francisco-based bar.

Initially, the bartender took some time to identify David but when she did, she hugged Wright right away. The heartwarming moment was shared by the New York Mets' Twitter handle.

New York Mets @Mets When your bartender in SF is wearing a David Wright jersey… And you’re David Wright. When your bartender in SF is wearing a David Wright jersey… And you’re David Wright. 😱 https://t.co/6HwALOTh3o

"When your bartender in SF is wearing a David Wright jersey… And you’re David Wright." - New York Mets

Off-field moments like this are what MLB fans live for!

