Former New York Mets pitcher Paul Lo Duca previously acknowledged having extramarital affairs and breaking his ex-wife and former Playboy model Sonia Lo Duca's trust. He expressed profound remorse for his conduct and acknowledged the harm he brought to his family in a 2006 interview.

"We're great friends, and the issue here is my daughter," he said as reported by ABC News. "I love my daughter more than anything in the world, and I love my wife. We just decided we're parting ways, bottom line. We're great friends, and to drag her through what's been going on has been disappointing to me."

After the New York Times published an article outlining the reasons why the catcher was divorcing, the Mets star threatened to stop reading their publications.

Sonia filed for divorce in 2006.

Paul Lo Duca allegedly had an extramarital affair with a teen

According to the article, Paul Lo Duca was having an affair with a Long Island-born college student who was 19 years old at the time. When Lo Duca visited Long Island for spring training, the two came into contact. According to reports, his wife learned about it and requested a divorce. The Mets player shared his opinion on the reasons the divorce was proceeding:

“Is just one of those things where we’re going our separate ways. There’s more written than I thought would be written. So I am hoping there is nothing else. There shouldn’t be anything else."

He added:

“There are no skeletons in the closet. Nothing. It’s . . . done and over with.”

Lo Duca and his ex-wife's daughter Bella Lo Duca was only 20 months old when the specifics of the incident came to light.

Paul Lo Duca was a catcher in Major League Baseball for the Washington Nationals (2008), Florida Marlins (2004–2005, 2008), New York Mets (1998–2004), and Los Angeles Dodgers (1998–2004).

He then worked for the TVG Network and the New York Racing Association as a horse racing analyst. He signed a contract to work with Barstool Sports as a horse racing and gambling expert in November 2019.

