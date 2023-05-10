In June 2017, former San Diego Padres catcher Derek Norris landed in hot water after his ex-fiancée, Kristen Eck, accused him of domestic violence. Back then, he was playing with the Tampa Bay Rays.

In a now non-accessible Instagram post, Kristen opened up about being subjected to physical and mental abuse by Norris. She did not implicate the former All-Star by name in the lengthy Instagram post, but she was engaged to him until 2016.

“One year ago I left the person I thought I was going to marry. I had beautiful moments with a man and I fell in love with a sense of humor and authentic soul that I wanted to spend my life with. I also was physically and emotionally abused by this beautiful man,” Eck wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She added:

"He gave me a lifestyle most people only dreamed of, but it came at a price. I am forever thankful for the joy, love and laughter he shared with me. I am also forever grateful for the darkness I experienced. Because of that, today is more full of light than I would have ever expected.

“When I left I had $300 to my name, I had no access to money, I had no access to cars and was only given the courtesy to remove my items from our home. When I left, he and his family made sure I had nothing.”

Norris denied the allegations and agreed to cooperate with the MLB in the investigation regarding this matter.

On September 1, 2017, Norris was suspended for the rest of that season by MLB for breaking the league's domestic violence policy.

Derek Norris was released by Tampa Bay Rays three months before his MLB suspension

Tampa Bay Rays v Minnesota Twins: MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MAY 27: Derek Norris #33 of the Tampa Bay Rays hits an RBI single against the Minnesota Twins during the second inning of the game on May 27, 2017, at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Derek Norris was removed from the Tampa Bay Rays' roster on June 23, 2017, which was only two weeks after his former fiancée, Kristen Eck, made allegations of domestic abuse against him.

Shortly thereafter, the team terminated his contract.

During the 2017 season, he had a batting average of .201/.258/.380 and hit nine home runs.

B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff Free-agent catcher Derek Norris suspended for rest of 2017 for violating domestic violence policy ble.ac/2eOiPEz Free-agent catcher Derek Norris suspended for rest of 2017 for violating domestic violence policy ble.ac/2eOiPEz https://t.co/ksvMsmbz9y

"Free-agent catcher Derek Norris suspended for rest of 2017 for violating domestic violence policy." - B/R Walk-Off

In September 2017, after Derek Norris received a suspension, he chose not to dispute it. Instead, he opted to forfeit the $100,000 he was still owed by the Rays.

Poll : 0 votes