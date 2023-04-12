In August 1997, a worker at Shea Stadium noticed that former MLB outfielder Carl Everett's five-year-old daughter, Shawna, had bruises on her body, which led to an investigation by the New York City Administration for Children’s Services.

As a result, Carl's two children were temporarily taken into foster care, although no bruises were found on his four-year-old son, Carl.

Back then, Everett was playing with the New York Mets. Reviewing a hospital report that had been forwarded to a hotline for child abuse, the family court judge read:

"Shawna is covered with bruises and welts that appear to have been sustained from being hit with a belt. Last Saturday, the father slapped Shawna excessively hard in the face. She has bruises on her cheek and forehead because of this"

He was only permitted supervised visitation until the kids were placed in foster care. As per the law, the children could not be returned to their parents without first having a hearing since they had already been remanded into the care of child welfare officials.

Months later, the family court judge ruled that Everett and his wife were guilty of child neglect after they admitted to having disciplined their children with a belt.

The judge also felt that the punishment was excessive for a child, and it was shocking that Everett had failed to intervene. Both the former New York Mets outfielder and his wife were charged with child abuse as a result.

Carl Everett's children were released eight months later

Cleveland Indians v Chicago White Sox: CHICAGO - APRIL 7: Tadahito Iguchi #15 of the Chicago White Sox congratulates teammate Carl Everett #8 after both players score in the first inning on a hit by teammate Paul Konerko against the Cleveland Indians on April 7, 2005 at U.S. Cellular Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Indians defeated the White Sox 11-5 in 11 innings. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

In 1998, former New York Mets outfielder and World Series champion Carl Everett was reunited with his son Carl, after eight months in foster care. However, his daughter Shawna, who was born out of his previous relationship, was handed over to her maternal grandmother.

Everett were thrilled to have their son back at home.

Carl Everett made his MLB debut on July 1, 1993. Ever since, he has played with the Miami Marlins (1993–1994), New York Mets (1995–1997), Houston Astros (1998–1999), Boston Red Sox (2000–2001), Texas Rangers (2002–2003), Chicago White Sox (2003), Montreal Expos (2004), Chicago White Sox (2004–2005) and Seattle Mariners (2006).

