Former MLB star Jim Edmonds and ex-wife Meghan King always made headlines due to their ugly feud. Edmonds is now married to Kortnie O'Connor.

Jim appeared on a podcast and addressed Meghan's assertion that he tied the knot with O'Connor on King's birthday in September.

The former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star was born on September 26, but according to Edmonds, he and O'Connor were married on September 25.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I don't even know where that came from. I didn't even know that was existing until we got home two or three weeks later.

"It's just little jabs like that. It’s been nonstop for three years, and it's so f---ng annoying."

Watch the conversation from 12:30 onwards in the below video:

Edmonds and King's marriage drama began in 2019. King claimed she learned that Edmonds had been sexting a well-known MLB "madame" throughout her second pregnancy, including on the day she gave birth to their boys.

Jim Edmonds

Then, in October 2019, four months later, Edmonds was charged with having an extramarital relationship with their nanny, Carly. King persisted in accusing him of adultery despite his denials. Jim filed for divorce, and the couple's breakup turned ugly as they traded insults in interviews and on social media.

Jim Edmonds addressed the infamous sexting and nanny scandals

Jim Edmonds asserted throughout the podcast that King told him she made up the claims of an affair and adultery, which he again denied.

"I was like, 'Well, that's unfortunate because that's just ruined her life and then it's trying to ruin my life,'" Jim said. "She went after our nanny, Carly, so hard that she lost everything, all self-esteem, everything, had to move out of the city, start over. And it was awful. I mean, it was just like something you don't do to a 23, 24-year-old child."

Jim disparaged Megan's love life during his appearance on the podcast as well. Prior to Edmonds, she had already been married once. In October 2021, she married President Joe Biden's nephew, Cuffe Owens, but the couple later divorced.

Poll : 0 votes