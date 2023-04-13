Former MLB star Jim Edmonds and his ex-wife Meghan King have often made headlines due to their problematic marriage. King once accused Edmonds of having an affair with their kids' 22-year-old nanny, but he denied the allegations.

Edmonds lashed back at ex-wife Meghan King, denying the claims. As reported by ET Online in 2019, Edmonds posted to Instagram along with a magazine cover from when he played with the St. Louis Cardinals:

"I did not sleep with our nanny. She’s not just a nanny, she is someone that we brought into our house and promised to protect and look after while she was in our home. We have been treating and raising this young girl like she is our own child! For someone to accuse me of sleeping with her is not only wrong, it’s disgusting and irresponsible."

King and Edmonds married in 2014. Edmonds had already been married twice. He and his first wife, LeAnn Horton, had two kids: Hayley and Lauren. Horton lost her fight with illness in 2015, years after they split up.

Jim Edmonds at an MLB game

Edmonds wed Allison Jayne Raski, his second wife, in 2008. They have a daughter named Sutton and a son named Landon. After six years of marriage, their divorce came swiftly.

Jim Edmonds was accused by ex-wife King in 2019

The former St. Louis Cardinals star was allegedly unfaithful to his wife in June 2019. The MLB star was accused of sending videos of himself masturbating on the same day King gave birth to their twins, Hayes and Hart. He was also accused of sending images of his penis to another lady, which Edmonds exclusively refuted to Us Weekly.

“Regrettably, I had a lapse in judgment. I engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person,” Edmonds told. “At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none. This is someone trying to profit from my name. I am aware she has done this to others in the past.”

Jim Edmonds married Kortnie O'Connor in 2022 in Italy.

