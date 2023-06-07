Former MLB star, Jim Edmonds and ex-wife Meghan King's marriage fell apart in 2019. The two share daughter Aspen and twin sons Hayes and Hart. Edmonds and King never had a smooth relationship even after they separated. Edmonds saw no hope of reconciling with King despite co-parenting duties.

Refusing to mend ties with King even for their kids, Edmonds said:

“Not as long as she talks.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Edmonds and King have always indulged in verbal spats. Edmonds was once not sure if King would be able to take care of their children. He reportedly summoned the police in 2019 to his home to keep his children safe from her.

Jim Edmonds reportedly cheated on Meghan King with their kids' babysitter

The baseball icon Jim Edmonds was the subject of rumors that he was having an illicit relationship with the nanny, Carly Wilson. Although Meghan said she had no idea if her husband had strayed, she thought he had misled her about spending time with Wilson based on a widely circulated photo of the two at a hockey game.

NLCS: Astros v Cardinals Game 6

Jim asserted that he was innocent of all the accusations and that he loved his wife and children and would never intentionally harm them.

“I have way too much love for my wife and kids for this to happen and it’s time for us to get back to the private life we used to live," said Jim.

The couple had already gone through two public scandals at that point. Jim Edmonds formally denied having a sexual connection with the nanny but acknowledged in June 2019 that he "engaged in an inappropriate conversation" and shared "lewd photos" with a different woman, not the nanny.

King had already been married once before Edmonds. She wed Cuffe Owens, the nephew of President Joe Biden, in October 2021; however, they eventually got divorced. Jim is now married to Kortnie O'Connor.

Poll : 0 votes