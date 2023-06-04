Former MLB star, Jim Edmonds once called the police to his house to protect his kids from his ex-wife. Edmonds was worried about the security of his kids. The Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King Edmonds' estranged husband was concerned about her capacity to care for her children. So, he contacted the police at her home to check on their well-being. This incident took place in the year 2019.

Jim was at home taking care of their kids, which included 17-month-old twin sons Hart and Hayes and daughter Aspen, who was turning 3 when Meghan returned home after a night out with friends. She didn't take the car by herself. When she came home, the children were asleep, and she was preparing for bed when the police showed up. Jim showed his concern and said:

“I called the police before she came home to keep from having an incident. I was concerned. And there was no incident because of that.”

An officer reportedly questioned Meghan, in Jim's presence and concluded that she was qualified to care for the children. Additionally, Jim claimed that Meghan had cheated on him, however, she denied it.

Rumors related to Jim Edmonds

There were rumors revolving around the MLB legend Jim Edmonds that he was having an extramarital affair with the babysitter. Meghan acknowledged that she had no idea if her husband had cheated, but believed that he had lied about hanging out with Wilson, citing a well-publicised image of the two at a hockey game.

Jim Edmonds with Meghan King Edmonds

“To be clear, I don’t know if Jim slept with our babysitter or whether they were just being exceedingly inappropriate by hanging out socially without either of them telling me (and Jim expressly lying to me about it)," said Meghan. "’I’ve gone back and forth with my thoughts for a couple of days but as I write this, I don’t think he did. But I still don’t understand why he’d lie. And why would she lie?”

Jim denied all the claims against him and said that he loved his wife and his kids and he wouldn't do anything to hurt them.

“I have way too much love for my wife and kids for this to happen and it’s time for us to get back to the private life we used to live," said Jim. "Meghan is a truly special woman who my kids are so fortunate to have as their mother. Hoping for some peace, normalcy, and the ability to move forward in a healthy, happy direction for every single person involved.”

By then, the marriage had experienced two public scandals. Jim Edmonds admitted in June 2019 that he "engaged in an inappropriate conversation" and shared "lewd photos" with a different lady, not the nanny, but he categorically denied having a sexual relationship with her.

