Former MLB star Jim Edmonds and ex-wife Meghan King never had a smooth relationship even after the separation. Jim and Meghan share twin sons Hart and Hayes and a daughter Aspen together. King revealed that Hart has also been diagnosed with cerebral palsy in October 2020.

On the other hand, according to Edmonds, while Hart did have periventricular leukomalacia, he never received a formal diagnosis of cerebral palsy. Edmonds called out Meghan's manipulative tactics targeting son's health battle.

“I’m like, well, OK then tell the truth. Don’t tell the sad stories all the time. Just be straight,” Edmonds said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Edmonds also pointed out that he had issues with King's dating life. King dated Trevor Colhoun, Mike Johnson, Will Roos, and was married to President Joe Biden's nephew Cuffe Owens for a short period of time. He said that his "poor kids" would grow up "thinking every guy is mean."

In 2019, Meghan worked to keep the divorce from disrupting their kids' lives:

“I will facilitate healthy, consistent, and ongoing relationships with their father and with his family despite the hurt I feel from them because my children should not reap the karma of my personal situations.”

Jim Edmonds reportedly flirted with a woman while Meghan was pregnant

In October 2014, the estranged couple tied the knot. They announced their separation four months after Jim confessed to emailing another woman during Meghan's second pregnancy in a "inappropriate" way. However, in an exclusive statement to Us Weekly, he firmly denied having "any type of relationship or physical contact" with the lady.

Jim Edmonds

The baseball icon was the subject of rumors that he was having an illicit relationship with the nanny. However, Jim Edmonds denied all the claims.

On her blog, Meghan discussed Edmonds' infidelity. In 2020, she acknowledged that he had an affair with Kortnie O'Connor, who is now his wife. King then revealed that after she, Edmonds and O'Connor were married, they had a threesome.

"I felt very comfortable with her, it just felt like 'Okay if I'm going do this, this can be with who and I'm comfortable with that,' " she explained, adding that it was a "one-time thing."

Edmonds married Kortnie O'Connor in 2022.

Poll : 0 votes