In 2007, former MLB player Cliff Johnson expressed his admiration for former Pittsburg Pirates star Barry Bonds and his relentless pursuit of the all-time home run record, regardless of the controversy surrounding the use of performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs).

Johnson's support for Bonds sheds light on the complex and divisive issue of steroids in baseball. During an interview, he went on to praise Bonds for his incredible power and offensive prowess, acknowledging the impact of PEDs while emphasizing that Barry Bonds' achievements should not be diminished.

“It’s an amazing feat, I don’t care what anybody says about steroids.”

Bonds' quest to surpass Milwaukee Brewers' Hank Aaron's record of 755 career home runs was met with polarized opinions from fans and analysts due to his alleged involvement with PEDs.

Johnson's comments reflect a sentiment shared by some within the baseball community, who choose to focus on Bonds' undeniable talent rather than the steroid allegations.

Throughout his career, Barry Bonds shattered records and redefined the power-hitting game. With an unprecedented blend of strength, patience, and skill, he became a force to be reckoned with at the plate. His pursuit of Aaron's record captivated the baseball world, drawing attention and sparking passionate debates.

Johnson's support for Bonds highlights the complexity of the steroids issue in baseball. While many criticize PED users for tarnishing the integrity of the game, some choose to appreciate the sheer talent and awe-inspiring moments that players like Bonds brought to the sport.

Why did Barry Bonds resort to using PEDs?

Detroit Tigers v Miami Marlins MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 05: Hitting coach Barry Bonds #25 of the Miami Marlins looks on during 2016 Opening Day against the Detroit Tigers at Marlins Park on April 5, 2016 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Barry Bonds' decision to use performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) has been attributed to a combination of factors.

It is believed that he turned to PEDs to prolong his career and maintain a high level of performance as he aged. The pressure to live up to his father's legacy and the intense scrutiny he faced may have also played a role. Additionally, the competitive nature of baseball and the desire to break records might have also influenced his decision.

While the exact reasons may never be fully known, Bonds' use of PEDs remains a controversial topic that has had a lasting impact on the sport.

