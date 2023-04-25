On May 23, 2011, former Oakland Athletics star Jose Canseco took to Twitter and out of the blue expressed his unconventional dream to wed pop icon Lady Gaga.

"I wish I could meet her," Canseco tweeted. "I would marry her in a second."

A few minutes later, the former outfielder came up with another tweet and referred to himself as Lady Gaga's "night in baseball armor."

The following day, Jose posted another quirky tweet, writing:

"Lady Gaga, where r u? Did u get my marriage proposal? I am at Cocoa Casino in Yuma, Arizona."

Back then, Miss Gaga was promoting her album, "Born This Way," which later went on to win several awards.

While many MLB fans consider Jose's adulation of Lady Gaga on Twitter as his antics, not many know that Canseco is a huge fan of the 37-year-old singer-songwriter. He admitted this in an interview with KYMA-TV in Yuma.

Jose Canseco once claimed music icon Madonna wanted a child with him

Former Major League Baseball player Jose Canseco discusses steroid use during a town hall meeting and news conference on March 16, 2005, at XM Satellite headquarters in Washington, DC. (Photo By Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

In July 2008, former Oakland Athletics star Jose Canseco opened up about the "Queen of Pop" aka Madonna's willingness to have a baby with him in an interview with Us Weekly magazine.

"She was interested in meeting me," said Jose. "I'm Cuban and she wanted a Cuban child. She wanted to get married and have a child with me."

Back then, the former MLB power hitter was a married man and Madonna already had a daughter.

Madonna is currently a mother of six children. She shares her eldest daughter, Lourdes Leon with her former fitness trainer, Carlos Leon. The singer-songwriter shares her second child, a son (Rocco) with her former husband, Guy Ritchie. The remaining four children (David, Mercy, and twins Stella and Estere) have been adopted by her.

