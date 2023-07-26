In the Juiced: Wild Times, Rampant 'Roids, Smash Hits & How Baseball Got Big, a 2005 book by Jose Canseco, the former Oakland Athletics star made jaw-dropping claims about players in the league engaging in extramarital affairs, potentially risking their personal relationships for fleeting encounters.

While Canseco did not disclose specific names or provide concrete evidence to back up his claims, he hinted at a culture in the MLB where players' off-field temptations were more prevalent.

Here's the excerpt from his 2005 book where the former outfielder and designated hitter made the callegations:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Sex is a big part of the game. The main reason is that it's just so easy to find. Wherever baseball players go, women want them. The women let the players know they want them, and they make themselves available.

"I truly believe that if it weren't made so easy for them, 60 percent of baseball players wouldn't cheat at all. But it's just made too easy for us. We're men; we have egos and libidos, and that's a tough set of forces to combat."

An excerpt from Jose Canseco's 2005 book, Juiced: Wild Times, Rampant 'Roids, Smash Hits & How Baseball Got Big.

Canseco further justified that "men are men" and shone a spotlight on how it's not uncommon for some players to seek something different than what they have waiting for them back home.

He explained that while some MLB players may engage in casual encounters, they might not perceive them as a threat to their primary relationships. These encounters could be seen as a form of escapism from the daily pressures of the game and expectations placed on them by fans and media.

However, Canseco did acknowledge that the real problem arises when players find themselves emotionally connected to someone outside their committed relationship, damaging their primary partnerships.

Additionally, Canseco confessed to having dated drop-dead gorgeous women while not losing any love for his wife back home.

Jose Canseco once claimed Roger Clemens' unshakable commitment to wife despite infidelity scandal

Jose Canseco; Roger Clemens wife, Debra Lynn Godfrey

In the 2005 book, Juiced: Wild Times, Rampant 'Roids, Smash Hits & How Baseball Got Big, former Oakland Athletics star Jose Canseco dropped a bombshell revelation that shed a different light on Red Sox veteran Roger Clemens.

Apparently, in a shocking revelation, the New York Daily News reported in 2008 that Clemens and the late country music star Mindy McCready had allegedly maintained a 10-year relationship. Reportedly, this relationship began when McCready was just 15, while Clemens, a 28-year-old MLB pitcher at the time, was married and raising two children.

Initially, the reports said that the relationship began when McCready was just 15. However, McCready refuted that, saying that they met when she was 16. Regardless of the exact timing, the age gap between the two raised serious ethical questions, casting a dark cloud over their alleged association.

Ironically, three years before this ripple-creating news released, Canseco made statements about Clemens painting a remarkable picture of the ex-MLB pitcher's unwavering commitment to his wife.

Here's the excerpt from his 2005 book:

An excerpt from Jose Canseco's 2005 book, Juiced.

Nevertheless, Rusty Hardin, Roger Clemens' lawyer, stepped forward to address the claims, confirming that a connection did exist between Clemens and McCready.

However, he vehemently denied any sexual nature to their relationship. Instead, Hardin portrayed McCready as a "longtime friend of Clemens and his family," suggesting that their bond was purely platonic.