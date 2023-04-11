On the TV show "Inside Edition," the late country star Mindy McCready spilled the beans about breaking up with former MLB star and two-time World Series champion (1999, 2000) Roger Clemens after he decided against marrying her. The episode was telecasted in November 2008.

Clemens and Mindy's relationship was a secret until 2008, when the New York Daily News revealed that the former All-Star pitcher continued a decade-long relationship with McCready.

The pair apparently met when Clemens was a 28-year-old playing with the Boston Red Sox and the country star was a 15-year-old wannabe vocalist performing in a karaoke club. Clemens approached McCready despite being married and a father of two kids.

"Roger Clemens is one of the most wonderful men I’ve ever known. … He treated me like a princess. We never had a meeting in secret,” McCready told Inside Edition. “We went on vacations together: We went to Palm Springs; we went to Las Vegas, New York City. I wanted him to do right by me … and when he wouldn’t, I broke it off.”

However, Mindy's comments ran counter to a different story that was printed in the Daily News in April 2008, in which she said she didn't want to marry Clemens.

When the story was out in the open, Clemens denied having any sort of affair with Mindy McCready. Instead, he issued a generalized and diplomatic apology:

"I have made mistakes in my personal life for which I am sorry.”

Roger Clemens paid condolences after Mindy McCready's suicide

Former Boston Red Sox player Roger Clemens is honored during a ceremony for the All Fenway Park Team prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Rays on September 26, 2012 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

Mindy McCready, the ex-girlfriend of former Boston Red Sox player Roger Clemens, passed away on Feb. 17, 2013, at the age of 37, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

To everyone's surprise, Clemens chose to stay diplomatic and commented on the passing of McCready, who allegedly had a decade-long relationship with the legendary MLB pitcher.

“Yes, that is sad news,” Clemens said in a written statement at a MLB training event. "I had heard over time that she was trying to get peace and direction in her life. The few times that I had met her and her manager/agent they were extremely nice.”

"Roger calls Mindy McCready's death 'sad news.'" - AP Sports

Despite the cheating scandal, Roger Clemens and his wife Debra continue to be together till date. They share four sons: Koby Aaron, Kory Allen, Kacy Austin and Kody Alec.

Clemens was chosen by the New York Mets in the 12th round of the 1981 MLB Draft. However, he declined to sign with the club. He was next chosen by the Boston Red Sox in the first round of the 1983 MLB Draft. The following year, he made his MLB debut on May 15.

He played with Boston Red Sox (1984–1996), Toronto Blue Jays (1997–1998), New York Yankees (1999–2003), Houston Astros (2004–2006). For his last season in the big leagues, he returned to the New York Yankees (2007) for his second stint.

