In 2002, former Oakland Athletics star Mark McGwire was about to get married for the second time to a former pharmaceutical sales representative, Stephanie Slemer. However, Stephanie's parents were not smitten with him despite the former MLB star's massive stardom.

Apparently, Slemer defended her parents saying they were not baseball fans and hence didn't express their enthusiasm.

"My parents weren't big sports fans, so they weren't as gaga over him as some parents might be," recalled Slemer.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, once Slemer's parents met Mark, they loved him.

Mark and Stephanie ended up tying the knot in Las Vegas on April 20, 2002. The pair shares five children, Max, Mason, Monet Rose, Marlo Rose, and Monroe Rose.

Mark McGwire's son Mason was drafted by the Chicago Cubs

In July 2022, Mark's son, Mason was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the eighth round of the 2022 MLB draft out of Capistrano Valley High School in California.

Farm To Fame @FarmToFame_ Mark McGwire’s son, RHP Mason, was just drafted by the Cubs in the 8th round of the MLB Draft



Mark McGwire’s son, RHP Mason, was just drafted by the Cubs in the 8th round of the MLB Draft https://t.co/OpXdBOLDuz

Interestingly, Mark departed MLB after playing with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2001. And, the Cubs are one of their biggest arch-rivals.

Poll : 0 votes