Two days after parting ways with the Boston Red Sox, Alex Cora's role in the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal was addressed by All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who spoke about his former manager and the team's World Series triumph in 2018.

Bogaerts described the situation as "very unfortunate" and expressed the team's enjoyment of playing under Cora's leadership.

In response to potential doubts about the legitimacy of their success, Bogaerts emphasized the team's hard work and dedication throughout the championship-winning season.

According to a member of the 2018 Red Sox, using a camera to closely observe the catcher's signs, analyze them, and relay the information to the runner is considered cheating, as it bypasses the need for the runner to steal the signs through traditional means.

"It's cheating, Because if you're using a camera to zoom in on the crotch of the catcher, to break down the sign system and then take that information and give it out to the runner, then he doesn’t have to steal it." : one person who was with the 2018 Red Sox told Rosenthal and Drellich.

Alex Cora himself explained his decision to part ways with the Red Sox in a joint statement, expressing his desire not to be a distraction to the organization.

He expressed gratitude for his time as manager, calling them the best years of his life and acknowledging the honor of bringing a World Series Championship back to Boston.

Alex Cora expressed deep appreciation for the organization, the fans, and their support, highlighting the unique and special nature of the place.

Cora was specifically implicated in setting up the sign-stealing system while serving as a bench coach for the Astros.

Following the release of MLB's report, Carlos Beltran, the only player explicitly named, also announced a mutual parting of ways with the New York Mets, where he had been hired as manager in November.

Additionally, recent reports from The Athletic indicated that the Red Sox may have illegally used a video replay room during the 2018 season, which was Alex Cora's first year as manager.

Such allegations of cheating have raised serious concerns about the integrity of the game.

Alex Cora's dismissal as coach of the Red Sox

Colorado Rockies v Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox's top executives addressed manager Alex Cora's dismissal in 2020 following his involvement in a sign-stealing scandal while serving as the bench coach for the Houston Astros.

During a press conference, Red Sox Chairman Tom Werner stated that the team had a meeting with Cora on Tuesday and mutually agreed to part ways in the best interest of the organization.

Werner described Alex Cora as professional and understanding, acknowledging that he had made a mistake.

The organization still holds a fondness for Cora despite the circumstances.

Werner clarified that the Red Sox had no prior knowledge of the details contained in MLB's report.

Principal Owner John Henry emphasized the team's serious approach to the allegations, stating that they would fully investigate them and cooperate with MLB to the fullest extent.

Henry urged everyone to reserve judgment until MLB concludes its investigation and refrained from commenting on the ruling regarding the Astros.

In his statement released in 2020, Alex Cora expressed his agreement with the Red Sox's decision to part ways, explaining that he did not want to be a distraction for the team going forward.

He fondly recalled his two years as manager, considering them the best years of his life.

Alex Cora expressed gratitude to the organization, the fans, and the opportunity to bring a World Series Championship back to Boston.

He acknowledged the uniqueness of the city and the passion of its baseball fans, expressing his deep affection and stating that he would dearly miss being part of it.

As the Red Sox continues to navigate the aftermath of Alex Cora's departure, the organization remains committed to moving forward, investigating any allegations thoroughly, and maintaining the integrity of the team and the game.

