In February 2020, former San Francisco Giants first baseman Aubrey Huff was in Las Vegas to attend a rally held by President Trump.

Aubrey Huff believes that he was being singled out by the team as he was a Trump supporter. He refused to believe that his Twitter activity that involved making misogynistic and sexist comments about women and him being a pro-gun could have anything to do with it.

Huff thought that when he used to behave the same way offline on the field, his Giants teammates and the people from the media used to love him for that. However, matters became different the moment he portrayed the same on social media. Huff wants people to believe that nothing he posts online is serious but is meant only for the purpose of making people laugh.

"You know how I am. I talk fast. I’ve got a weird sense of humor. The city loves it. You guys (in the media) loved it for a time. The players loved it, the staff, and all of sudden I get on Twitter, and it’s unacceptable." - Aubrey Huff said.

Huff later expressed that he had no intention of apologizing for any of his tweets, as he meant each of them in a non-harmful, joking way.

Giants removed Aubrey Huff from the 2010 World Series Championship reunion list

Aubrey Huff in the 2010 MLB World Series against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Aubrey Huff was officially declined an invitation to the 2010 World Series Championship reunion due to his online activity. Giants officials had pointed out that not only was Huff a chauvanist, but he also publicly expressed the need to teach his students to shoot incase Bernie Sanders got elected and the socialists took over. The same series of tweets got Huff banned from Twitter for a week.

On January 7, 2020, one of Huff's followers made a tweet about invading Iran and taking over the women. Huff responded back by saying that they should kidnap ten of them each and and bring them back there while the women serve the men.

Aubrey Huff later tried to lighten the air by saying that he was just trying to be funny and meant to use the word 'rescue' instead of 'kidnap'. Huff even had the audacity to say that he wouldn't have removed the tweet had Twitter not erased it.

“I stand by this,” he said. “I’m not going to change who I am, give up my beliefs, values, faith and how I raise my kids, to appease people who want me to apologize for something I don’t feel a need to apologize for — to go onto a field to get a five-second hat-tip validation for something I did 10 years ago." - Huff said.

On being asked how the Giants player felt about not being invited to the reunion, Huff said:

“I know my memories, what I did in San Francisco, the guys I did it with. You can’t take that away from me.”

