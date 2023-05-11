In 2020, former MLB player Aubrey Huff poked fun at LeBron James, who was photographed holding a purse during national anthem protests in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The LA Lakers superstar was mocked on Twitter by the former San Francisco Giants player for his attire and shared his photo on his social media handle.

"Young men this is not how a man is supposed to dress," Huff wrote on Twitter, where he juxtaposed two pictures of the four-time MVP wearing a suit and carrying a purse. "Carrying a purse is not cool. I suppose dressing like this makes it easier to kneel."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The tweet doesn't exist anymore. Huff criticising a man for wearing feminine clothing was extremely ironic, as numerous Twitter users noted, given that he is well-known for wearing his wife's underwear at one point in his career.

chris evans @notcapnamerica Wait, Aubrey Huff was literary wearing his wife’s red thong under his baseball uniform but wants to clown LeBron James for his “feminine” fashion choices? Chile, bye Wait, Aubrey Huff was literary wearing his wife’s red thong under his baseball uniform but wants to clown LeBron James for his “feminine” fashion choices? Chile, bye https://t.co/0ztYGoTUWT

"Wait, Aubrey Huff was literary wearing his wife’s red thong under his baseball uniform but wants to clown LeBron James for his 'feminine' fashion choices? Chile, bye" - chris evans

In 2010, with 30 games remaining in the regular season and the San Francisco Giants already eliminated from contention for the postseason, Huff made the bold prediction that the Giants would finish the season with a 20-10 record while wearing his wife's red thong.

San Francisco Giants Victory Parade

What is Aubrey Huff's "Rally Thong?"

In order to secure a playoff spot, the San Francisco Giants defeated the San Diego Padres in the season's penultimate game. They then advanced all the way to the World Series, which they won after defeating the Texas Rangers 4-1. During the Giants' victory parade in November 2010, Huff famously held the pants aloft, earning it the nickname 'The Rally Thong'.

James is one of the greatest players of all time. He was picked as an All-Star 19 times, to the All-NBA team 19 times and to the All-Defensive Team six times. He also finished second twice in his career in voting for the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award.

Aubrey Huff played for the San Francisco Giants, of which he was a part for two World Series victories, the Detroit Tigers, Baltimore Orioles, Houston Astros, Tampa Bay Devil Rays and Tampa Bay Devil Rays.

Poll : 0 votes