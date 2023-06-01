It was a summer to remember in 1998 when Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa captivated the baseball world by surpassing Major League Baseball's single-season home run record. However, their extraordinary accomplishments were soon overshadowed by scandal and accusations of steroid use, making them two of the most controversial stars in MLB history

As the new millennium approached, the legacy of McGwire and Sosa took a sharp downturn. While both players continued to hit home runs, suspicions surrounding their use of performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) began to escalate.

In 2001, Barry Bonds surpassed Mark McGwire's single-season record by slugging an astounding 73 home runs. The revelations surrounding the rampant use of steroids in baseball cast a shadow over McGwire and Sosa, tarnishing their achievements and staining their reputations.

McGwire publicly admitted to steroid use for the first time on Jan. 11, 2010. His statement at the time said:

“I used steroids during my playing career, and I apologize. I remember trying steroids very briefly in the 1989–1990 offseason, and then after I was injured in 1993, I used steroids again. I used them on occasion throughout the nineties, including during the 1998 season.

"I wish I had never touched steroids. It was foolish, and it was a mistake. I truly apologize. Looking back, I wish I had never played during the steroid era."

Mark McGwire continued stating that he even had bad seasons after taking PEDs:

“I'm sure people will wonder if I could have hit all those home runs had I never taken steroids. I had good years when I didn't take any and I had bad years when I didn't take any. I had good years when I took steroids and I had bad years when I took steroids.

"But no matter what, I shouldn't have done it and for that I'm truly sorry. Baseball is really different now -- it's been cleaned up. The Commissioner and the Players Association implemented testing and they cracked down, and I'm glad they did.”

Aftermath of the Steroid Era: The Downfall of Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa

Baseball Stars Testify On Steroid Use Before House Committee

On Sept. 8, 1998, Mark McGwire smashed home run number 62 of the season against the Chicago Cubs, surpassing Roger Maris' long-standing record. He finished the season with an astonishing 70 homers. Just a few days later, on Sept. 13, Sammy Sosa also hit his 61st and 62nd home runs, solidifying his place alongside McGwire in the record books.

Both McGwire and Sosa were later summoned to testify before the House Government Reform Committee about steroid use in baseball. While McGwire admitted to using steroids, citing health reasons and expressing remorse, Sosa denied any involvement with performance-enhancing substances, which fueled public skepticism.

The roller coaster ride continued for Sosa, who faced additional controversies. In 2003, he was ejected from a game after using a corked bat, claiming it was a mistake and intended for batting practice.

Sosa's relationship with the Chicago Cubs soured, leading to his contentious departure from the team in 2004. Despite reaching the milestone of 600 home runs in 2007, Sosa's reputation had already been irreparably damaged.

The story of Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa serves as a cautionary tale, reminding us of the consequences of choosing shortcuts and the enduring impact of scandal on sports and its heroes.

