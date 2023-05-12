In 2012, Alex Rodriguez was accused of cheating on his girlfriend with a bikini model. However, it turned out that it was all fake news.

Rodriguez had his fair share of cheating accusations thrown at him. He was married to Cynthia Scrutis from 2002 to 2008. Scrutis had claimed "emotional abandonment" and "extramarital affairs" as the reason for divorce. So Rodriguez was not someone who never had cheating accusations flung at him. If anything, such accusations were flung at him quite a lot.

So when in 2012, the New York Post reported that Rodriguez was seen flirting with Kyna Treacy, a bikini model. The report said that Rodriguez had tossed a ball to Treacy with his number on it. Many took these claims made by the Post as truth. However, A-Rod's then-girlfriend, Torrie Wilson, refuted the claims made by the media. In a Twitter post, she made it clear that the rumor was untrue.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Gotta love the gossip mills. It's amazing how ppl get their kicks, huh?"

Torrie Wilson @Torrie11 Gotta love the gossip mills. It's amazing how ppl get their kicks, huh? Gotta love the gossip mills. It's amazing how ppl get their kicks, huh?

Torrie Wilson is a former professional wrestler and model. The two dated from 2011 to 2015. Currently, Wilson is married to Justin Tupper.

When Alex Rodriguez was accused of cheating Jennifer Lopez

It seems like Alex Rodriguez has made it a habit to cheat on his partners. As even after cheating on Cynthia, Rodriguez went ahead to cheat on his former fiance Jennifer Lopez.

Rodriguez and Lopez started dating in 2017. They got engaged in March 2019 but called it quits in 2021. News had come that Rodriguez had cheated on her with Madison LeCroy, the Southern Charm star. Although it was never quite confirmed if that was true or not.

A source close to Lopez revealed to People in 2021, that Lopez wasn't able to trust Alex Rodriguez and had decided to split because of that.

“Whether or not he has cheated doesn't matter. She won't tolerate the fear of it in the air between them."

It seems that Rodriguez's reputation as a cheater also played a role in his being perceived as one in his relationship with Lopez. Rodriguez is currently dating Jaclyn Cordeiro, a businesswoman based in Canada. Meanwhile, Lopez married Ben Affleck in 2022.

Poll : 0 votes