Alex Rodriguez and Cynthia Scurtis have had one rollercoaster of a relationship. From being in love and married to accusing each other of infidelity and separation and then finally being friends who co-parent.

Cynthia and A-Rod met in Miami, Florida at a gym and started dating. They married in 2002 and in 2008, Rodriguez and Scurtis divorced. The divorce order Cynthia gave cited “emotional abandonment” and “marital misconduct”.

Cynthia claimed that Madonna and Rodriguez had an emotional affair. This could be supported by how Rodriguez accepted Kabbalah, a religion Madonna introduced to him. However, there were also rumors going around that Cynthia too was involved with Lenny Kravitz, an American singer. US Weekly reported in 2022 how Kravitz defended himself against the baseless rumors.

“Cynthia is a friend and is here with the godfather of her baby, who is also Alex’s trainer, his wife and their baby girl,” Kravitz said in the statement at the time. “She came here to escape from everything happening in New York City. I opened my home to her as a friend and I find it extremely hurtful that I am now being referred to as an adulterer.”

Cynthia and Rodriguez have two daughters together named Natasha and Ella. Though Rodriguez is currently single, Cynthia is married to Angel Nicolas.

When Madonna denied that she was involved with Alex Rodriguez

In 2008, just after months, Rodriguez and Cynthia's second daughter was born. The couple were thinking of separating and Cynthia believed it was because of Madonna.

Maddona and Alex Rodriguez engaged in an emotional affair according to what Cynthia claimed. However, Madonna refuted such claims and told the media that she is not responsible for the state of the couple's marriage.

“I know Alex Rodriguez through Guy Oseary, who manages both of us. I brought my kids to a Yankee game. I am not romantically involved in any way with Alex Rodriguez,” she said in 2008. “I have nothing to do with the state of his marriage or what spiritual path he may choose to study.”

Rodriguez also dated several other celebrities, including Kate Hudson and Cameron Diaz. However, the one relationship that almost went on to marry was Rodriguez's relationship with Jennifer Lopez. Unfortunately, the couple broke up in 2021 after being engaged for two years.

