Former MLB outfielder Johnny Damon was a star player on the field. Unfortunately, his married life was full of ups and downs. Damon's first marriage to Angela Vannice was on the rocks following his extramarital affair with Michelle Mangan, who is now his wife.

Damon spoke about his broken marriage with Vannice in his book "Idiot: Beating the Curse and Enjoying the Game of Life." He also wrote that his ex-wife accused him of cheating when he wasn’t:

“I wanted to live, have fun, not pick out furniture.”

Despite acknowledging dating Michelle Mangan while he was still married to Vannice, he claimed that the marriage had already broken down.

“I was officially done,” he said.

Damon was a star player in the 2000s.

Johnny Damon used his love life to describe his storied career with Red Sox and Yankees

Damon compared his illustrious profession to his love life. He compared Boston to an ex-girlfriend while comparing New York to a trophy wife:

“I tell people Boston is like an ex-girlfriend where you wish them well and you loved being a part of it, but you know what, you move on, your life gets great, you marry your trophy wife and you have six more kids. That’s what New York was for me.”

Damon played with the Red Sox from 2002 to 2005, posting a.295/.362/.441 slash line. He represented Boston in two All-Star competitions.

New York Yankees v Kansas City Royals

In the offseason of 2005, Johnny Damon signed a four-year, $52 million contract with the Yankees. He recorded a.285/.363/.458 slashline while wearing the pinstripes.

