In Joe Torre's 2007 book, "The Yankee Years," Alex Rodriguez was exposed by former Yankees bullpen catcher and batting practice pitcher Mike Borzello.

Borzello unveiled friction in the New York Yankees clubhouse when former star shortstop Alex Rodriguez joined the team in the Bronx. Back then, Rodriguez was one of the most talented and high-profile players in baseball.

On February 15, 2004, the Texas Rangers traded Rodriguez to the New York Yankees which created a buzz as Alex joined an already star-studded Yankees lineup that included Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera, and Bernie Williams. Back then, Torre was serving as the manager of the team.

On February 3, 2009, Joe Torre released a book narrating his firsthand accounts and reflections on his time with the Yankees. It was co-authored by Tom Verducci.

It delves into the team's dynamic, the clubhouse culture, and some of the controversies and conflicts that arose during Torre's time as the manager of the New York Yankees from 1996 to 2007.

As per the book, Mike Borzello, who was a close pal of A-Rod while the former shortstop played with the New York Yankees, opened up saying how he had to constantly inflate Alex's ego because he was competing with Derek Jeter for attention. However, that only hampered the club milieu.

"It just affected the feel in the clubhouse," Mike said in the Joe Torre's book.

Mike was appointed as the Yankees bullpen catcher and batting practice pitcher by Joe Torre following his playing career.

And, when Torre left the Yankees for the Dodgers in 2007, he brought Borzello with him as a catching instructor in LA.

Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez's strained relationship

Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez maintained a strong friendship despite belonging to separate teams. However, A-Rod's 2001 Esquire interview changed that all when he said:

“Jeter has been blessed with great talent around him. So he's never had to lead.

When the New York Yankees acquired Alex Rodriguez in a trade with the Texas Rangers in 2004, it brought the two players together as teammates.

While they both achieved great individual success on the field, their clubhouse rapport and relationship were often a subject of speculation and media scrutiny. This was partially fueled by the media, which often compared the two players.

Despite their differences, Rodriguez and Jeter were able to coexist on the field and achieve success together. In 2009, they played pivotal roles in helping the Yankees win the World Series, with Rodriguez delivering strong performances throughout the playoffs. However, they remained distant.

Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez had overlapping careers and played together for the New York Yankees from 2004 to 2013.

