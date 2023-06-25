When is Game 2 of the College World Series? Date, Start Time, TV and Streaming Details

The 2023 College World Series finals began on Saturday and it was the LSU Tigers who got a crucial 4-3 win against the Florida Gators in Game 1.

Game 2 of the CWS finals is scheduled to commence on Sunday, June 25 at 3:00 p.m. ET. The crunch matchup will take place at Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

College World Series finals Game 2 TV schedule

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LSU Tigers pitcher Paul Skenes

Here's a look at the TV schedule and live-streaming details for the highly-anticipated contest between LSU and Florida.

Game 2: Florida vs. LSU - Sunday, June 25, 3 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 3: Florida vs. LSU - Monday, June 26, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN (If necessary)

ESPN will telecast Game 2 of the CWS finals on Sunday, June 25. However, fans who don't have access to cable can also live stream the match on Fubo TV or ESPN+.

2023 College World Series Finals: LSU Tigers vs Florida Gators Game 2 preview

The LSU Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three College World Series when they took down the Florida Gators on Saturday. It was an important victory for the Tigers, albeit coming in the extra-innings.

LSU took an early 2-0 lead but the Gators fought back and overturned the deficit to 3-2 to lead in the sixth inning thanks to BT Riopelle's home run. Tiger slugger Tommy White then tied the game in the eighth inning when he blasted a clutch home run.

It was eventually the Tigers who got ahead in the game in the 11th inning courtesy of Cade Beloso's home run and the contest ended 4-3.

If LSU wins Game 2 on Sunday, they will be crowned national champions in 2023. Florida on the other hand, needs to win Game 2 in order to force the series into Game 3, which will be played on Monday.

If Game 1 was anything to go by, we're in for another thrilling matchup between these two teams on Sunday.

Poll : 0 votes