New York Yankees star Gerrit Cole and the ever-controversial Trevor Bauer rivalry always managed to catch people's eyes. Both of them play the position of starting pitcher and seem to hate each other's guts.

Cole and Bauer began their rivalry back when they were in college and were on the same baseball team, the UCLA Bruins baseball. In a 2018 interview with MLB, Bauer bought up why the two didn't get along.

Bauer revealed that back when they were in college, Cole had told him that Bauer had no future in baseball.

"We had a rocky relationship in college, because he told me I have no future in baseball, and he insulted my work ethic," Bauer said. "Those are two things I don't take kindly to."

Trevor Bauer is currently playing for the Yokohama DeNA BayStars, an NPB team in Japan. Gerrit Cole signed a nine-year contract with the Yankees for $324 million in 2019.

When Trevor Bauer revealed that he has no animosity against Gerrit Cole

In the same interview with MLB, Trevor Bauer revealed that the rivalry between the two players is no longer present.

The NPB starting pitcher talked about how when they went to the UCLA alumni game. Bauer admitted that they got along well and held no animosity for each other.

"I talked to him at the [UCLA] alumni game this year and had a pleasant conversation about arbitration and what he was thinking for his number and my number, and stuff like that," Bauer said.

"It was pleasant. I didn't sense any animosity on either end. So, yeah, it's a storyline. I get it. It's fun to write about, because you can play up the controversy and you can get a headline to click on, or whatever."

After giving that statement, Trevor Bauer seemed to want to put the whole rivalry with Gerrit Cole behind him.

