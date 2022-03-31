New York Yankees vs Detroit Tigers Prediction & Match Preview - April 1st | MLB Spring Training 2022

The New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers will square off in a Spring Training game at the Tigers' spring home Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Florida. Both teams are wrapping up their Spring Training and getting ready for Opening Day 2022. What should fans expect from both teams in this matchup?

The New York Yankees are coming off another playoff appearance where they lost in the Wild Card round to the Boston Red Sox. The Detroit Tigers are a young and up-and-coming squad that has made many notable moves that have improved their roster.

Match Details

Fixture: New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers | MLB Spring Training 2022

Date & Time: Friday, April 1, 1:05 p.m. EST

Venue: Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland, Florida

New York Yankees Team Preview

The New York Yankees open the season yet again with huge expectations. With stars such as Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Gerrit Cole, the Yankees are looking for their first World Series title since 2009.

The New York Yankees are coming off a season where they had 92 wins and a Wild Card berth. Last season was a huge disappointment for Yankees fans and players as many had picked them to win the World Series at the start of the year. These high expectations led to a disappointing loss to the rival Boston Red Sox.

The Yankees lineup is still a major question mark heading into the season as the team is looking for more consistent offensive production. The addition of Josh Donaldson will make the lineup even deeper. The left-handed bat of Anthony Rizzo is much needed as well to go along with sluggers Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Joey Gallo.

The Yankees bullpen appears to be just as strong as in previous seasons. The bullpen will be headed by star closer Aroldis Chapman, along with pieces like Chad Green. Here is a video of Aroldis Chapman dominating on the mound.

"Aroldis Chapman had the off-speed stuff working on this one! He's pitched three scoreless innings this spring with five strikeouts. He's allowed just two hits and walked one." - @ Talkin' Yanks

Key Player: Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge during a Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees game

Aaron Judge is the key player to watch for the New York Yankees. Judge is among the top power hitters in all of baseball. Look for Aaron Judge to have a big game.

New York Yankees Predicted Lineup

The New York Yankees predicted lineup can be seen below.

Anthony Rizzo, 1B Aaron Judge, RF Joey Gallo, LF Giancarlo Stanton, DH Josh Donaldson, 3B Gleyber Torres, 2B Aaron Hicks, CF Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS Kyle Higashioka, C

Look for D.J. LeMahieu to be a key utility player off the bench.

Detroit Tigers Team Preview

Miguel Cabrera takes a swing at a pitch during a Tampa Bay Rays v Detroit Tigers game

The Detroit Tigers enter the 2022 season coming off a momentum-building end to the 2021 regular season. The young Tigers team got off to a slow start a season ago, starting 9-24. After that start, the Tigers finished the season with a 68-61 record. Look for the Tigers to try and carry this momentum into the 2022 season.

The Detroit Tigers enter the 2022 MLB season with many notable offseason moves. Most notable are the signings of shortstop Javier Baez and starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez.

Key Player: Javier Baez

Javier Baez will be a key player to watch for the Detroit Tigers. Baez signed with the Detroit Tigers this offseason and is poised to lead the young Tigers squad.

Baez is one of the most exciting players in baseball. His power at the plate and defensive abilities are among the best for shortstops.

Detroit Tigers Predicted Lineup

The Detroit Tigers have made many notable additions to their lineup. No addition will be greater than the signing of star shortstop Javy Baez. He will immediately be put in the middle of the lineup to go along with players like Akil Baddoo and Jonathan Schoop. The Detroit Tigers projected lineup can be seen below.

Akil Baddoo, OF Robbie Grossman, OF Javier Baez, SS Jeimer Candelario, 3B Jonathan Schoop, 2B Miguel Cabrera, DH Spencer Torkelson, 1B Tucker Barnhart, C Victor Reyes, OF

The Detroit Tigers are among the youngest teams in baseball and have shown signs of optimism for the future. Look for the Tigers to be one of the up-and-coming surprise teams in 2022 with the offseason additions they have made.

"How much will Javy Baex help the Detroit Tigers improve?" - @ PointsBet Sportsbook

Yankees vs. Tigers Match Prediction

This will be an exciting matchup as both offenses are the strength of each team. Look for this to be a slug fest as Spring Training games can be unpredictable at times. Overall, it should be an exciting game to watch in Lakeland, Florida.

Where to watch the Yankees vs. Tigers

The game can only be seen on MLB.tv.

