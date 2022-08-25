"When his girlfriends become famous and start doing sexy shoots, that’s when they break up" - Derek Jeter's close aide revealed the reason behind Yankee legend's break-up decisions back in the day

MLB star Derek Jeter has had many fleeting, starry-eyed relationships during his playing days with the New York Yankees. Jeter has dated a lot of famous women in the past. A source close to Jeter revealed that the reason behind many of his break-ups was the growing fame of his girlfriends.

Jeter apparently felt the same way about Hannah Davis’ sensual bikini photo shoots. Hannah is now his wife. Jeter became increasingly uncomfortable as Hannah continued to sign more of these modeling contracts.

A source spoke to “Page Six” and said:

“Derek likes to keep his relationships quiet. In the past, when his girlfriends become famous and start doing sexy shoots, that’s when they break up. Exactly the same thing happened with Minka and Vanessa Minnillo.”

The source added:

“The picture probably made millions of men very happy — but not Derek Jeter.”

Derek and Hannah are now a happily married couple.

Hannah is a supermodel and appeared on the "Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue" in 2015.

"HANNAH. JETER. Enough said.” – Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Jeter has been associated with many women in the past, including TV personality Vanessa Minnillo, actress Minka Kelly, and Indian actress Lara Dutta, among others.

Derek Jeter and Hannah Davis’ romance

Jeter and Hannah have always kept their relationship private. The duo first met in 2012 through a mutual friend. They were first spotted together in August 2012 at a New York club. In 2015, Jeter announced his engagement.

In a blog post for "The Player’s Tribune," he disclosed:

“I had no idea what I was in for as a new dog owner. He was a Christmas gift last year from my fiancée, whose family had Mastiffs growing up.”

The couple tied the knot in 2016 in an intimate ceremony at Napa Valley Resort in California. Derek and Hannah share three daughters – Bella Raine, Story Grey, and River Rose.

"Hannah and Derek Jeter share their next chapter" - The Players' Tribune

Hannah and daughters supported Derek at the Hall of Fame induction in 2021.

2021 National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

In his Instagram bio, Derek also made a special mention of his daughters, noting that he is a "sleep-deprived father to three amazing girls."

Throughout his MLB career, Derek Jeter was essential to the Yankees' success. Fourteen All-Star appearances, five Gold Glove Awards, and five Silver Slugger Awards are among his achievements. Additionally, Jeter has won the World Series five times.

