Greg Maddux was the best pitcher of his generation and possibly of all time. Due to this, he recently received the second-highest number of votes for the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Maddux's sense of humor closely aligned with that of a 12-year-old's. Maddux was an expert at picking his nose at just the right moment and sneaking up to a rookie and peeing on his leg while they were in the shower. He was also known for coming up with the perfect nickname for a teammate who had large ears, a prominent schnozz, or other distinguishing physical features.

His teammate David Wells said:

"I call him 'The Silent Scumbag'...You would perceive him to be Einstein because he's quiet and he's always sitting there at his locker with a crossword puzzle. But he's got a silent sickness to him, sort of like David Cone. Those quiet guys are the ones you have to watch out for. "

Despite his reputation as a fearsome hitter, Maddux, often known by the moniker "mad dog," was a notorious practical joker with a "sick" sense of humor who frightened colleagues in the locker room.

Greg Maddux didn't enter the Hall of Fame as a Brave

Greg Maddux chose not to get a logo on his Hall of Fame plaque in 2014 as he wanted the support of the Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves. Although the Chicago Cubs selected and signed Maddux in 1982, he didn't make his Major League Baseball debut until a few years later. For the Cubs, Maddux won 95 games between 1986 and 1992. In 1992, he had 20 victories and a 2.18 earned run average.

While playing for the Braves, Greg Maduxx achieved three straight NL ERA titles, three additional Cy Young Awards to add to the one he won with the Cubs. Most significantly, he assisted the team in the 1995 World Series victory.

Greg Maddux

Greg Maddux rejoined the Cubs in 2004 and spent time with them again before moving on to the Padres and Dodgers to cap an illustrious career.

