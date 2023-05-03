In February 2017, in The Players' Tribune write-up titled "The Derek I Know", former New York Yankees superstar Derek Jeter's wife, Hannah, shared the downsides of dating the baseball great in the initial years.

Former Sports Illustrated supermodel Hannah Davis met Jeter for the first time through a mutual friend in New York during the MLB off-season. They gelled quickly and started dating each other soon.

Once Hannah started going out with Derek on dates, she realized how highly revered Derek is in NYC owing to his celebrity status in the MLB world.

As per Hannah, most people assume that being a supermodel herself, it was easy for her to keep up with Jeter's popularity without being affected. However, that was not the case. The duo was always scrutinized by the media and failed to enjoy any privacy.

"I think people assume that — because I was a relatively well-known model — dating a famous baseball player wouldn’t have been an adjustment for me," Hannah wrote. But trust me, not all levels of fame are created equal. When Derek Jeter walks into a room … the whole room takes notice. Paparazzi followed us at times.

She added:

"People interrupted us during meals. The only way to maintain some sort of privacy — to be together, just the two of us — was to stay in. It’s funny: You don’t see many photos from the early part of our relationship … and that’s why. We rarely went anywhere."

"Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream." - Derek Jeter

Hannah and Derek dated for three and a half years before getting engaged in early November 2015. Finally, giving up his bachelor status, Derek tied the knot with the former SI Swimsuit model on July 9, 2016, in Napa Valley.

Hannah Jeter was taken aback by Derek Jeter's crazy fame

Derek and his Wife Hannah Davis walk off the field after the retirement ceremony of Derek Jeter's number 2 jersey at Yankee Stadium on May 14, 2017, in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

When New York Yankees legend and HOFer Derek Jeter first met his now-wife, Hannah Davis, she had no clue about his legendary status in MLB. Apparently, it is not her fault. Born and brought up in the Virgin Islands, Hannah wasn't exposed to a professional baseball team.

It wasn't until Mrs. Jeter went to Yankee Stadium to see Derek play that she fully understood the extent of his successful MLB career.

"It was a wild feeling, seeing all of that affection, live and up close. It felt almost as if New York and I were dating the same person. As if I was in love with the same person as millions of other people."

The pair currently share three daughters, Bella Raine, Story Grey, and River Rose.

