When Hannah Jeter stole the spotlight in maternity attire at Sports illustrated swimsuit issue launch party

As the wife of one of the biggest MLB names ever, Hannah Jeter has fame at her fingertips. However, the actress and model continues to show that she can more than contend in her own right.

Married to former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter since 2016, Hannah Jeter has been balancing fame with raising their four young children. But instead of seeing her domestic commitments as a hindrance, Hannah Jeter has embraced motherhood, and used it to her advantage.

In 2017, Hannah was pregnant with her first child, Bella. Despite this, Hannah embraced her pregnant figure at the February 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition launch party. The then-27-year old appeared in a glamorous dress from Fabiana Milazzo that featured a key-hole cut-out and a shimmering pattern on the glitzy maternity dress.

"Hannah Jeter Wore the Most Incredible… #Fabiana_Milazzo #HannahDavis ##Celebrity_Maternity_Style #All_Angles" - Instacute

Jeter is no stranger to the SI Swimsuit Edition, having graced the cover of the high-profile publication in 2015. At the time, she was busy making her relationship with the former New York Yankees shortstop public.

Additionally, the outfit also featured some fashionable sandals, which lent creedence to the fact that Hannah Jeter is a beach-lover, owing to the environment that she grew up in.

A native of the US Virgin Islands, Hannah Davis was a competitive tennis star in her youth. After hanging up her racket, Hannah opted for a life of modelling, and has appeared in several-high profile magazines and brands such as Elle, Levi's, American Eagle, and Victoria's Secret.

"Derek Jeter announces birth of son “Kaius Green Jeter” with wife Hannah" - Daily Loud

Since her marriage to Derek Jeter, Hannah has appeared alongside her children at various events linked to her husband's legendary career. In the summer of 2021, Hannah was present with her three young daughters at her husband's induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

Derek and Hannah Jeter do not seem to rest

Despite their duties as parents to four young children, the high-profile pair are still finding time to embrace their roles as public figures. While Hannah maintains a foot in the acting world, Derek has dabbled in both sports commentary, and even acquired a minority stake in the Miami Marlins.

Having such a busy schedule can often mean letting yourself go. Thankfully, for Hannah and Derek, that appears to have never been an option.

