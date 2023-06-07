In January 2014, Chipper Jones played the role of savior when he rescued former teammate Freddie Freeman from a snowstorm.

The all-star first baseman would have been knee-deep in trouble had Jones not braved the snowstorm to help Freeman. At the time, multiple people were trapped on Atlanta's frozen interstates owing to the weather conditions.

Freddie Freeman was forced to leave his car in a parking lot and take a ride back home on Jones' ATV. Freeman was glad to make have made it out of the traffic jam caused by the snowstorm.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jones wisely brought some extra clothes along to help his former teammate stay warm. Those were immensely helpful for Freeman, as battling the cold would have been an unpleasant challenge.

"He was about at his wits' end when I got to him. He was pretty happy to see me, especially with how I was dressed." - Chipper Jones said.

Jones recalled how Freeman hugged him in joyous relief. Jones' then-girlfriend Taylor Higgins posted a picture of the two making it back home safely.

Chipper Jones was an on-field hero

Former Atlanta Braves player Chipper Jones waves to the crowd during a pre-game ceremony honoring many Braves alumni players at Turner Field on August 8, 2014. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Getty Images)

Chipper Jones was with the Atlanta Braves from 1993 to 2012. Jones helped them bag the 1995 World Series trophy, beating Cleveland Indians.

Jones is an eight-time All-Star and bagged the 1999 National League Most Valuable Player Award. In 1999 and 2000 Jones added the Silver Slugger Award to his list of achievements.

Jones retired as a Braves hero and was inducted into the team's Hall of Fame. On July 29, 2018, the first year of his eligibility, Jones was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

He was an ESPN color analyst in 2020 and in 2021, returned to his home team as an assistant hitting consultant.

Poll : 0 votes