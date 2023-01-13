Ben Affleck, a hardcore fan of the Boston Red Sox, once refused to wear a Yankees hat during one of his film shoots. In a 2014 interview with The New York Times, Affleck revealed just how big of a Red Sox fan he is.

Affleck said:

“But I will not wear a Yankees hat. I just can’t. I can’t wear it because it’s going to become a thing, David. I will never hear the end of it. I can’t do it. And I couldn’t put it on my head.”

Ben Affleck recalled that shooting for the film Gone Girl had made him friends with director David Fincher. But they did fight about something: the actor's love for the Boston Red Sox.

“That was the only fight David and I had,” Affleck said, “and it was a legitimate fight.”

The actor was told to wear a New York Yankees hat, which Fincher thought suited the character. However, Affleck insisted that as a faithful fan of the Red Sox, he couldn't comprehend wearing a Yankees hat.

Ben Affleck eventually had to wear a New York hat

During his filming of the film Gone Girl, Affleck experienced difficulties of a peculiar kind. He was asked to wear a Yankees hat, which would have led to him betraying his beloved team, the Red Sox.

“It was an uprising; it was a coup, I rioted.” Affleck said, “It was a one-man riot against the Yankees.”

When Affleck rejected the idea of wearing the Yankees hat, Fincher stood his ground and insisted on the need for the hat. Suddenly, the actor found himself fighting a losing match as all fans of the Yankees insisted on him wearing it.

No matter how much Affleck resisted, he was outnumbered. But his love for the Red Sox won't let him wear their archenemy's merchandise. Thankfully, the situation was resolved when Affleck agreed to wear a New York Mets hat.

