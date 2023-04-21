Houston Astros legend Jeff Bagwell has been stern about rejecting PED allegations since 2004.

Suspicions of Bagwell using steroids arose due to his bulked-up physique during his 15 seasons in Houston. The HOFer attributes his more muscular look to an almost obsessive weight-lifting regimen.

"I’m just like, ‘Where is the information from? Because I worked out?’ ” said Bagwell referring to his steroid allegations in January 2017 months ahead of his HOF induction. “It was ridiculous.

“I was a player that played the game the right way. … I was a very good, disciplined player. I worked hard to do my best that I could. I loved the game of baseball.”

Michael Schwab @michaelschwab13 5 years ago today, Jeff Bagwell was elected to the Hall of Fame. 5 years ago today, Jeff Bagwell was elected to the Hall of Fame. https://t.co/Zeev67NljO

Bagwell was never officially accused of using PEDs and thus was never punished by MLB.

After six attempts from 2011-2016, Bagwell was finally inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2017 on July 30, 2017. He received 86.2% of the vote, above the 75% threshold required for induction.

Bagwell's career spanned 15 seasons with the Houston Astros from 1991 to 2005. He was a four-time All-Star, three-time Silver Slugger, and one-time NL MVP. He finished his career with a .297 batting average, 449 home runs and 1,529 RBIs, making him one of the most prolific hitters of his era.

Jeff Bagwell closely works with Houston Astros owner

Houston Astros legend and Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell shares an amicable bond with owner Jim Crane.

In addition to his ongoing collaboration with the Astros' leadership, Bagwell recently assumed a new job title that demonstrates his direct involvement with the team. He is now the Senior Advisor to the Astros' owners and baseball operations.

“All I’m trying to do is help the organization be the best it could possibly be," Bagwell said. "So there’s no such thing as a window [of contention] here and we just continue to maintain winning."

The Astros are hopeful that Bagwell will play an active role in helping the club shape its roster and build a championship-calibre team.

