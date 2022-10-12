"When your husband is up to bat, send tequila" - New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso's wife quipped about needing liquor to beat the stress during NL Wild Card Series

Although Citi Field was rocked following the New York Mets' 7-3 victory against the San Diego Padres, Mets first baseman Pete Alonso’s wife Haley experienced a few anxious moments.

Haley posted a few images from game day on Instagram Stories on Saturday, including a pre-at-bat photo, and tagged Mark Canha's wife.

Pete Alonso's wife Haley Alonso during NL Wild Card Series game.

Mets fan Haley was seen covering her eyes with her cap and wrote:

"When your husband is up to bat, send tequila @marcicanha."

Alonso, 27, hit his first career playoff home run in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series, giving both Haley and Marci much to rejoice about.

"This season was such a fun ride while it lasted. Wish it could’ve lasted longer. There’s a lot to be proud of and a lot to learn from. Thank you everyone for all the support through the year! #LFGM" –Pete Alonso

Alonso made his MLB debut in 2019 and broke the major league record for the most home runs made by a rookie.

Pete Alonso and Haley’s cute love story

The charming pair, Alonso and Haley, agreed to get married in November 2021. According to reports, the couple began dating in 2015 and announced their engagement in 2018.

After a few years of dating and becoming engaged, the couple's love for one another undoubtedly strengthened.

Haley, a former figure skater who interned at NBC News, has been writing for a lifestyle blog lately. Together, Alonso and Haley work for non-profit organizations. They participate in these activities and direct a group called "Homers for Heroes."

The couple's world was shaken up by an accident in March 2022, but happily everything worked out great.

Pete Alonso was in a serious car accident yesterday, with his car flipping over three times.



"This is a really special spring training because yesterday was a close experience with death. I'm really thankful to be here."

"Pete Alonso was in a serious car accident yesterday, with his car flipping over three times. "This is a really special spring training because yesterday was a close experience with death. I'm really thankful to be here." – SNY

Haley thanked everyone for their good wishes.

"Let’s grow old together @polarpete20🤍👵🏻👴🏻Thank you to everyone who has reached out to us these past few days after the wreck. The love we have felt from you all have meant more than you know. You all are the best and we love you." - Haley Alonso

Alonso, also known as the "Polar Bear," was also the first Mets player to hit 50 or more home runs in a season.

