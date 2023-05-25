In June 2020, former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez and his ex-fiancee Jennifer Lopez participated in a protest supporting the "Black Lives Matter" movement in Los Angeles. It took place following the tragic death of George Floyd on May 25th, 2020.

Floyd lost his life when a Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, applied pressure on Floyd's neck and back for a duration of 9 minutes and 29 seconds, resulting in a deprivation of oxygen. Apparently, the arrest occurred after a store employee suspected that George had utilized a counterfeit twenty-dollar bill.

Following the tragic killing, demonstrations against excessive force by law enforcement, particularly targeting individuals of African descent, rapidly gained momentum both within the United States and worldwide. Alex and Jennifer, like numerous others, actively participated in a protest to express their solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The former power couple was spotted holding up signs that read "Black Lives Matter" and "Let's Get Loud for Black Lives Matter".

Taking to Instagram, Alex Rodriguez also penned down a powerful note alongside his picture with Lopez from the protest scene. It read:

"All across our nation, for nearly two weeks, the message has been sent loud and clear. Americans everywhere protesting for peace. For equality. For humanity. To show Black Lives Matter. To show we are sickened, both by the senseless way George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis and by the many brutal, unnecessary, ugly murders that came before him."

"Los Angeles, we are proud to join you in peaceful protest tonight. We are proud to walk alongside you, and to share in spreading such an important message. Thank you for speaking up. Thank you for continuing to fight the good fight. Thank for you using your voices for good. America: It’s time to listen.

By displaying such a meaningful stance and taking time out of their busy schedule, the pair won the hearts of the MLB fans.

Alex Rodriguez's ex-fiancee, Jennifer Lopez's children made the placards

Minnesota Twins v New York Yankees, Game 2: NEW YORK - OCTOBER 09: Alex Rodriguez (13) of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting a two-run home run in the ninth inning against the Minnesota Twins in Game Two of the ALDS during the 2009 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium on October 9, 2009, in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

Former New York Yankees shortstop and his ex-fiancee, Jennifer Lopez utilized their celebrity status to raise awareness about racial injustice after George Floyd's death.

Nevertheless, it was Emme and Max, Lopez's twins, who crafted the signs bearing impactful messages.

"Today I had Emme and Max make me and Alex a sign for the protest," Lopez revealed. "Max told me a few days ago: 'you know mom, since you have a following like some of my YouTuber gamers and they ask us to support things and we do, you should do that for George Floyd.' "

"I said, 'funny you say that baby, I am planning a few things. Do you want to help by making a sign?' the singer added. "And they did!! 🖤🖤🖤

Unfortunately, Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, who joined forces to step up against police brutality and racism, decided to call it quits the following year.

Their separation was announced in a joint statement after Alex Rodriguez was allegedly accused of having an affair with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy.

Poll : 0 votes