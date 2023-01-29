Former Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez and pop music icon Jennifer Lopes made headlines together last decade. They became quite the power couple and had countless swashbuckling moments on big stages back in the day at the Met Gala, Golden Globes, and Vanity Fair, amongst others.

However, one of their most prominent heartwarming episodes together cropped up at a concert in Minneapolis one day before the 2018 Superbowl weekend, where J-Lo debuted her newest song, “Us.”

She gave an adorable shoutout to her then-boyfriend during her performance while locking eyes with him in the crowd. J-Lo said:

“I don’t want to get all mushy or anything, but, baby, this song’s for you. I love you.”

The performance incidentally took place on the couple's one-year anniversary of dating, and A-Rod could not have wished for a better gift.

While the pair's time together might be history, they will without a doubt go down in history as one of the biggest and hottest power couples. After four years of dating, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called it quits on their relationship in the first half of 2021, leaving their fans in shock.

"Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announce breakup in TODAY exclusive" - TODAY, Twitter

Alex Rodriguez almost runs into ex-fiance Jennifer Lopez in St. Tropez

Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez almost ran into his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez and her lover Ben Affleck in St. Tropez in 2021, where the pair were individually celebrating their 46th and 52nd birthdays.

"Alex Rodriguez soaks up the sun with a bevy of bikini-clad beauties in St. Tropez - as his ex-fiancée J.Lo goes featured in a new Instagram photo with boyfriend Ben Affleck. Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez ended their four-year relationship in March." Lilian Chan, Twitter

As per reports, it was A-Rod and J-Lo who initially planned a trip to St. Tropez together, but the plan fell through due to obvious reasons. A source from Grazia said:

"Before they broke up, J. Lo and A-Rod had planned a trip together to the French Rivera for her birthday. Ultimately, he decided not to change his plans and still go—and she also decided to keep her trip but go with Ben, which is why they’re all there right now."

However, after their highly publicized breakup, Alex and J-Lo both decided to go on the trip, and somehow didn't bump into each other.

