Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez were once a power couple and garnered media attention with their relationship. The two were together for four years in what many people thought was a marriage-destined romance.
In reality, when Rodriguez proposed in March 2019, the pair were in trouble. Despite initially seeking marital counsel from a famous lawyer, the two never exchanged vows.
In March 2019, Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez announced their engagement, making headlines with their personal news. September of that year, a few months later, Lopez appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
She shared some valuable marital advice Ruth Bader Ginsburg provided her and A-Rod. Ginsberg was a legal legend who also had a 56-year marriage, providing her with a wealth of professional knowledge:
“She was like, I’ll tell you what my mother-in-law told me on my wedding day. Which was, It’s good to be a little deaf sometimes," J.Lo said.
In 2021, the couple announced that they had called off their engagement.
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have excelled in the business world
Together, J.Lo and A-Rod engaged in real estate and the wellness industry. The two made an investment in Hims & Hers, a telemedicine company in 2019. The two also worked with Fit Plan, a smartphone application for personal fitness that provides workouts, videos, and dietary advice, in the same year.
In 2021, Lopez launched her own skincare and cosmetics line named JLo Beauty. Ascendant Beauty LLC, a joint venture between Guthy-Renker and BRX GR LLC, developed the line.
Before dating Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez was married to Cynthia Scurtis. The two were together for a couple of years and Scurtis filed for divorce in 2008. The duo share two daughters together. Lopez is now married to Ben Affleck.