Houston Astros players Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve, in a news conference during the team's spring training, publicly apologized for their involvement in the Astros' sign-stealing scandal that occurred in 2017.

Their statements mark a significant shift from their previous responses and demonstrate a recognition of the impact their actions had on fans and the game of baseball. Bregman and Altuve acknowledged the poor choices they made and the impact they had on the team and the organization.

Astros owner Jim Crane reiterated his apologies and stated his agreement with Major League Baseball's decision not to punish the players directly. He emphasized that the organization had taken steps beyond the league's punishments by firing the general manager and the manager.

Crane acknowledged the Astros' inability to change the past but pledged to make sure that such incidents do not recur under his watch.

"I truly believe there were no buzzers, and I don't even know where that came from," Jim crane said.

New Astros manager Dusty Baker, who joined the team after the scandal, expressed hope that the players would be forgiven by fans and their peers.

He called for understanding and emphasized the need to move forward as a team. Baker's support signals a fresh start under his leadership and a commitment to rebuilding trust within the baseball community.

What is the Astros' sign-stealing debacle?

The Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal during the 2017 season continues to loom over the team as they face the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series (ALCS).

The scandal, brought to light by former Astros pitcher Mike Fiers, revealed that the organization had been illegally using technology to decode and relay opposing teams' signs.

A subsequent investigation by Major League Baseball (MLB) confirmed that the Astros had indeed implemented a camera system in their home stadium to steal signs during the 2017 regular season and playoffs, culminating in their victory over the Yankees in the ALCS and ultimately winning the World Series.

The investigation revealed that the Astros' players and staff had access to a video feed from a camera positioned in center-field seats, allowing them to decipher the opposing catcher's signals.

The information was then relayed to the batter by various means, including banging on a trash can located behind the dugout.

The number of bangs would indicate the type of pitch that was coming, with no bangs representing a fastball and one or two bangs indicating a breaking ball or changeup.

The fallout from the scandal was significant. The Astros' manager, A.J. Hinch, and general manager, Jeff Luhnow, were both fired by the organization as a result of their involvement.

The MLB also imposed harsh penalties on the Astros, including a hefty fine, loss of draft picks, and year-long suspensions for Hinch and Luhnow.

As the Yankees face the Astros in the ALCS, the scandal serves as a reminder of the tainted victory that Houston achieved in 2017. It has left a stain on the Astros' reputation, and they continue to face scrutiny and criticism from fans and opponents alike.

