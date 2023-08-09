Although Jon Singleton may not be a familiar name to MLB fans, the first baseman has carved himself a unique path to and from the major leagues.

With the Philadelphia Phillies, Singleton made his professional baseball debut in 2009. Three years later, with the Houston Astros, he was accused of being a drug addict who couldn't stop taking marijuana.

Major League Baseball suspended him three times for the substance.

In March 2023, Singleton spoke to USA Today Sports about the ups and downs in his journey:

“My career would have been completely different, it would be a complete 180 to be honest. But times were different then. People thought a different way back then. It’s strange because everyone was so open about alcohol, but had complete different feelings about weed."

Singleton signed a minor-league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2021 after briefly playing in Mexico. Despite being dismissed in January 2023, he returned to the organization a few weeks later, and on June 3 he was called up to the major leagues after an almost eight-year absence.

Jon Singleton describes getting the news he was headed back to the big leagues after eight years away. “I was mind-blown, to be honest.”Jon Singleton describes getting the news he was headed back to the big leagues after eight years away. pic.twitter.com/m1JwbgmMey

“I was mind-blown, to be honest.” Jon Singleton describes getting the news he was headed back to the big leagues after eight years away.

Jon Singleton's MLB career

In 2009, the Philadelphia Phillies selected the Long Beach, California native. He was one of many prospects sent to the Astros in 2011 as part of the deal for Hunter Pence.

Prior to making his major league debut in 2014, he signed a $10 million contract with the Astros, but he underperformed. He last played for the Astros in 2015 until they demoted him to the minor levels and released him in 2018.

Astros Singleton Baseball

Singleton played in the Mexican League before committing to a minor league deal with the Brewers, who brought him back to the big leagues in 2023.