In July 2019, former Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Jonathan Papelbon took to Twitter to make a sensational plea to ESPN, slamming Alex Rodriguez. Papelbon urged the sports media giant to chronicle the legendary feud between former Red Sox captain Jason Varitek and ex-New York Yankees superstar Rodriguez.

The timing of Papelbon's tweet coincided with the release of a highly anticipated docuseries called "The Captain," which focused on the illustrious career of Derek Jeter, the longtime captain of the Yankees.

In a highly anticipated match-up between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox, tensions reached a boiling point on July 24, 2004, at Fenway Park. As the Yankees entered the game with a comfortable 8.5 game lead over the Red Sox in the AL East, it fueled the former's confidence as they faced their arch-nemesis on their home turf.

As the game got underway, the Yankees wasted no time, jumping out to an early 3-0 lead by the top of the third inning.

The pivotal moment of the game arrived when Rodriguez strode confidently to the plate to face Bronson Arroyo. With a 1-1 count, Arroyo's pitch veered inside, unintentionally striking Rodriguez on the elbow. Frustrated, A-Rod exchanged heated words with Arroyo as he slowly made his way down the first base line.

Jason Varitek stepped forward and told the Yankees slugger to take his base, insinuating that he had been intentionally hit by the pitch. This gesture did not sit well with Rodriguez and the two engaged in a verbal sparring match, exchanging heated words as the tension in the stadium reached its peak.

In a defiant move, Jason swung his catcher's mitt forcefully toward Rodriguez, aiming directly at his face.

The incident immediately triggered a mass exodus from both dugouts and bullpens, as players from both teams rushed onto the field. The benches cleared in a flurry of aggression, with players from the Red Sox and Yankees clashing in a fierce brawl.

Referring to the incident, Papelbon took a dig at Alex Rodriguez by posting a tweet. He wrote:

"Hey ESPN when y’all are ready to do a documentary on the real captain who whipped A Rods A** let me know.”

Jonathan played for the Boston Red Sox from 2005–2011 before becoming a free agent and signing with the Phillies. He was also a part of the team's 2007 World Series championship squad.

Alex Rodriguez and Jason Varitek are still not on talking terms

Fast forward 19 years, and it seems that the feud between Alex Rodriguez and Jason Varitek remains iconic and fiery as ever.

In June 2021, Alex Rodriguez opened up about his not so amicable equation with Varitek while broadcasting the Red Sox’s 6-5, 10-inning win over the Yankees.

“How strong is our rivalry? I have so much respect for Jason Varitek, but that fight was the last conversation we had,” A-Rod said. “So when you talk about how serious it is, it is dead serious.”

While A-Rod has delved into entrepreneurship alongside working as an MLB analyst, Jason Varitek is currently serving in the coaching position for the Boston Red Sox.

