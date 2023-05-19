In 2016, a major brawl started between former Toronto Blue Jays player Jose Bautista and former Texas Rangers star Rougned Odor. The second baseman for the Rangers punched Bautista and was given an eight-game suspension by Major League Baseball. The punch sparked a ferocious bench-clearing fight between the two teams.

Of the incident, Bautista said:

“He got me pretty good, so I have to give him that. But it takes a little bit of a bigger man, I guess, to knock me down."

As per Jeff Wilson, Odor knew that he'd be suspended for a few games:

“I know I’m going to be suspended for a couple games, but I’m just going to keep doing what I’m doing."

Bautista made his MLB debut in 2004, while Odor's first appearance was in 2014.

Jose Bautista’s bat flip once angered the Texas fans

The conflict between Odor and Jose Bautista began in 2015 after the Texas team got enraged at Bautista's bat flip following a three-run home run during their AL Division Series matchup.

The fight broke out in the eighth inning when Bautista was struck by a pitch from Matt Bush, which prompted Odor to attack his opponent. The Rangers went on to win the game 7-6, but it was overshadowed by the altercation.

Toronto Blue Jays v Texas Rangers

Odor, who is now the second baseman for the San Diego Padres, started playing baseball when he was two years old. He participated in the 2009's World Youth Baseball Championship and was selected as a second baseman for the tournament's all-star squad.

Bautista's last appearance was in 2018 and during his MLB career, he played for several teams like New York Mets and Baltimore Orioles. Bautista was chosen for the MLB All-Star Game six times in a row and received three Silver Slugger Awards and two Hank Aaron Awards.

Jose Bautista also won the American League (AL) Player of the Week Award four times, as well as the AL Player of the Month Award five times. Bautista mainly played third base prior to being traded to the Blue Jays.

