In February 2020, former Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick opened up about receiving death threats after the team's 2017 sign-stealing scandal became public. Josh also went on to reveal how people who sent death threats targeted his family.

The Houston Astros were found to have illegally stolen signs from opposing catchers during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. Apparently, they used a camera positioned in the outfield to relay signs to their hitters, who then alerted their teammates to the upcoming pitches. The team also developed a system to decode the signs and communicate them to players in the dugout.

After the scandal was investigated by MLB, the Astros were fined $5 million and were stripped of their first- and second-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021. Moreover, the Astros' former manager, A.J. Hinch, and general manager, Jeff Luhnow, were both suspended for one year by Major League Baseball (MLB) and subsequently fired by the team.

Several Astros players, including Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, and Alex Bregman faced heavy criticism from both fans and the media. Unfortunately, Josh Reddick, who did not take part in the sign-stealing scandal, also faced backlash.

"You just see the first things in your suggested box and it just says, 'I will kill your family. I will kill your kids. Blah blah blah,'" Josh said. "It's depressing to read because it's over a game of baseball. It's not worth that kind of drastic measure."

He added:

"It could be very dangerous outside of the ballpark to even bring your family. For me, myself having almost 5-month-old boys, it is going to be pretty scary because my wife is going to go want to come on a lot of road trips just because wanting to have my help in raising them and do our parenting thing."

"Houston outfielder Josh Reddick says he and other players have received death threats in the wake of the team’s sign-stealing scandal. Players' union head Tony Clark says safety had become an issue for some of his members." - AP Sports

Josh played for the Houston Astros from 2017-2020. Before joining the team, he played with the Boston Red Sox (2009–2011) and Oakland Athletics (2012–2016).

Reddick last played in MLB with Arizona Diamondbacks in 2021.

What is Josh Reddick up to post his MLB career?

Arizona Diamondbacks v Oakland Athletics: OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 08: Josh Reddick #22 of the Arizona Diamondbacks fails to catch a fly ball by Chad Pinder #4 of the Oakland Athletics in the bottom of the eighth inning at RingCentral Coliseum on June 08, 2021, in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

After the Arizona Diamondbacks released Josh Reddick on Aug. 7, 2021, he signed a minor league contract with the New York Mets but was released later that month.

The following year, in February 2022, Reddick agreed to join the Acereros de Monclova in the Mexican League. Later that year in May, he declared he was retiring. Surprisingly, Reddick ultimately reversed his decision in October and signed with the Perth Heat in the Australian Baseball League, only to retire once again in March 2023.

