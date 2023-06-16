Josh Reddick, a former Houston Astros outfielder, said his colleagues and his wife, Jett, received death threats on social media for stealing signs during their 2017 World Series championship season.

Reddick, who announced his retirement last month, could not grasp the scandal's consequences.

"At some point, you have to move on and not give a s--t," Reddick said. "We're going to go out there and win and shut everybody up."

Shortstop Carlos Correa said Reddick and Jose Altuve reportedly were not involved in the scheme. Although they realize playing on the road wouldn't be simple, players said they were prepared to put the whole issue behind them.

Mike Fiers, an Oakland A's pitcher, said he has also received death threats. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred committed to protecting Fiers. The former Astro exposed the sign-stealing.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, one Instagram commentator wrote that he wished that Reddick's four-year-old twins, Ryder and Maverick, would be stricken by cancer.

Josh Reddick announced his retirement

After 14 seasons in the major leagues, Josh Reddick announced his retirement from baseball on Instagram. He significantly contributed to the Houston Astros' first World Series victory.

"To the Houston Astros. I am so thankful for you believing in me to sign me as a free agent and to have the chance to be a part of some teams that will be forever enshrined in baseball history," Reddick wrote. "Winning a World Series will always top my list of career moments.

"To the fans, y’all welcomed me from game 1 and helped me develop a stable of my career with the Woo! Movement."

In 2017, Reddick moved to Houston as a free agent. Before joining the Astros, he began his career with Boston, moved on to Oakland, and then the Dodgers. He spent one season in Arizona after Houston.

