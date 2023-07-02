In Evan Drellich's book, "Winning Fixes Everything: How Baseball's Brightest Minds Created Sports' Biggest Mess," a chapter sheds light on Justin Verlander's nonchalant stance during the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal of 2017 following his trade from the Detroit Tigers.

Upon joining the Astros, Justin Verlander seemed unfazed by the revelations surrounding their sign-stealing system, which was a moment of truth that nobody within the organization was proud of.

Interestingly, earlier that season, Verlander had endured one of his worst outings against the Astros in Houston. But wearing the Astros uniform, he didn't outwardly react negatively when he learned about their illicit practices.

Instead, he seemed to find some humor in the situation and said,

"You f*ckers."

From Evan Drellich's book, "Winning Fixes Everything: How Baseball's Brightest Minds Created Sports' Biggest Mess"

He laughed when he found out about the sign-stealing scandal. He even noted that the revelation provided him with an excuse for giving up three home runs during his previous outing against the Astros.

Justin Verlander also recalled leaving Minute Maid Park with a feeling that the Astros knew what pitches were coming during the game in May.

However, he was keen to point out that the Astros weren't the only team that left him with such suspicions.

Verlander was adamant that the Cleveland Indians (now the Cleveland Guardians) had engaged in similar practices, whether true or not.

The book sheds light on Justin Verlander's seemingly indifferent response to the sign-stealing scandal, showcasing his nonchalant attitude toward the controversy.

As the story unfolded, it became clear that the Astros' sign-stealing saga had far-reaching implications. It left a stain on the reputation of the organization and prompted further investigations into the practices employed by multiple teams throughout the league.

Kate Upton Backs Justin Verlander's Astros Move

Kate Upton Backs Verlander's Astros Move

Five years ago, in a pivotal moment for Justin Verlander's career, his wife Kate Upton stood firmly behind his decision to switch from the Detroit Tigers to the Houston Astros.

The All-Star pitcher recalls the intense moment when he shared the news with his then-fiancée in a November 2017 interview with the BUILD series.

As the clock ticked towards midnight, Justin Verlander found himself pacing in their apartment, grappling with the weight of the decision. Seeking guidance, he turned to Upton, stating his uncertainty about what his instincts were telling him.

However, in a moment of resolute support, Upton responded with enthusiasm, exclaiming, "Heck yeah, we are!" Their decision was made, and they immediately called the Astros' General Manager to accept the trade.

The move was not an easy one for Verlander, the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner at the time, especially given the last-minute nature of the trade.

However, fate smiled on the couple, and their decision proved to be a turning point in Verlander's career.

In 2017, the Houston Astros achieved a historic milestone, capturing their first-ever World Series title.

Verlander played a significant role in the team's success, contributing to their triumph and earning his first World Series ring in the process.

Looking back, it is evident that his leap of faith to join the Astros was a pivotal moment that paid off handsomely.

With Upton's unwavering support and the subsequent World Series victory, Justin Verlander's decision to embrace change and pursue a new chapter in Houston became a defining moment in his illustrious career.

